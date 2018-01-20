Companies like Facebook are flooding our minds with dopamine. However, there’s a big difference between contentment and happiness.

If you wonder if you’re attached to your phone, here’s a three-minute exercise that’ll give you the answer.

Set it down, then walk across the room. Now meditate, breathe deeply, or talk to a friend for a few minutes — whatever will keep you present. Now slowly walk back to your desk. What happens?

When I tried this exercise, my heartbeat quickened as the anticipation and excitement grew. I couldn’t wait to hold my precious smartphone in hand, check for new texts and emails, and scroll through my updated Instagram and Facebook feeds.

Dr. Robert H. Lustig would likely classify my smartphone swooning as addiction or, in scientific terms, too much dopamine and not enough serotonin.

Lustig, emeritus professor of pediatrics at University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and an expert on childhood obesity, wrote the recently published book “The Hacking of the American Mind.”

In it, Lustig explores how Americans have come to confuse the ideas of pleasure and happiness, and how ultimately the pursuit of what we think will make us happy is making us miserable.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post last week that the company is changing its news feed algorithm to display more updates from friends and less brand content in an attempt to inspire “more meaningful social interactions.”

Several studies have shown that increased use of Facebook is associated with depression and low self-esteem.

The news feed change isn’t likely to make a significant impact on happiness.

Users are getting doses of dopamine from more than just one component of the social media platform.

Sean Parker, Facebook’s founding president, recently admitted on the record that the company set out to create an addictive product.

“The thought process that went into building these applications… was all about: ‘How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?’” Parker said.

“That means that we need to sort of give you a little dopamine hit every once in a while, because someone liked or commented on a photo or a post or whatever,” he acknowledged. “And that’s going to get you to contribute more content.”

“God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains,” Parker said.

Lustig believes that Facebook is just one example of how companies are willfully confusing the line between pleasure and happiness, as well as employing neurologists, to create addictive products.