People wait in line to buy tickets for the South by Southwest music festival last week before the popular annual event was canceled. Getty Images During the past week, public events from music festivals to sports contests to conferences have been canceled due to the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Experts say it’s essential to ban large gatherings because of how widespread the disease is and how easily it is to transmit.

In Italy, where more than 1,000 people have died from the virus, the entire country has been in a virtual lockdown since last week. This week, the dominoes started to fall in North America. Large public gatherings — particularly music festivals, tours, and sporting events — have been wiped from the calendar with little indication of when things might return to normal. It's a move that's been applauded by health officials as they scramble to contain the virus. "In the midst of community spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., organizers of large events, meetings, and festivals need to realize the potential risks to all attendees," Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline. "It's in the best interest of all parties involved to cancel such events," he emphasized. Meanwhile, organizers of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Japan in late July — one that draws athletes and spectators from around the world — appear to be adopting a "wait and see" approach.

Why events are canceled The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus. Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

Note: It’s critical to reserve surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers. Given their age, conditioning, and access to top-notch medical care, most professional athletes are likely to recover from the virus if they contract it. The issue at hand is the number of people these events bring together. A sold out hockey or basketball arena can hold as many as 20,000 fans, while baseball and football stadiums can be double or even triple this size. Glatter said the new coronavirus and crowds of people are a bad combination. “Just a single person who is infected with the virus, and coughing in the vicinity of others, could potentially spread the virus to two or three other people. It’s just not worth the risk,” he said. Some municipalities have proactively banned larger gatherings, but even a relatively small crowd can pose a risk. “Some organizations have used 100-person gatherings as the minimal number that may place others at risk for dissemination of the virus,” said Glatter. “While this may be a valid calculation for reducing risk, there is certainly potential for spread among smaller crowd sizes.” Ultimately, there’s no reliable way to mitigate risk when large crowds of people gather. “Screening people who attend meetings or conferences might be one risk-reduction strategy — asking about recent travel itineraries, fever, or cough — as well as taking temperatures on-site the day of the meeting, prior to entry into the venue,” said Glatter. “However, there is no absolute guarantee that this is an ironclad approach.”