Doctors dole out a great deal of information when women find out they’re pregnant.

Drink less caffeine, eat better food, get more sleep — and certainly stop smoking.

It seems many American mothers have heard the pleas of their doctors to kick the tobacco habit.

But some may be picking up e-cigarettes as an alternative, believing them to be a better option.

Researchers from the University of Iowa, led by Dr. Wei Bao, an assistant professor of epidemiology, found that 14 percent of American women of reproductive age who are not pregnant smoke conventional cigarettes (the rolled tobacco kind).

Compare that to just 8 percent of pregnant women who still smoke conventional cigarettes.

But e-cigarette use among both pregnant and non-pregnant women of reproductive age is virtually identical.

The analysis, which was published in JAMA Pediatrics , found that 3.6 percent of pregnant women used e-cigarettes while 3.3 percent of non-pregnant women did.

This finding points to the possibility that expectant mothers may believe, despite emerging studies and advice to the contrary, that the new electronic nicotine delivery systems are indeed healthier than conventional cigarettes in some way — and that they’re a better alternative if you don’t want to quit entirely.

“Many women know that cigarettes are to be avoided in pregnancy. There are risks with smoking, including fetal growth restriction, placental abruption, aberrations in fetal development, and much more,” Courtney Martin, DO, OB-GYN and medical director of maternity services at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital in California, told Healthline. “But, there are misconceptions today about e-cigarettes or ‘vaping’ being safe because they are not actually smoking.”

Although the e-products are pitched as a better alternative to conventional cigarettes, and in some cases as a smoking cessation tool, many experts still suggest pregnant women steer clear of e-cigarettes.

“Since there are no available studies that definitively prove whether it is safe or not, it’s impossible to say that vaping is safe in pregnancy,” Dr. Sherry Ross, OB-GYN and women’s health expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California, told Healthline.