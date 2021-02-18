Share on Pinterest Experts urge people with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other conditions to get vaccinated, as they face a higher risk with COVID-19. Halfpoint Images/Getty Images The American College of Rheumatology has released guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines for people with rheumatoid conditions.

The guidelines are a “living document” and subject to change as more data becomes available.

Experts interviewed by Healthline recommend that people with rheumatoid conditions get vaccinated as soon as they can, as they’re at increased risk for COVID-19 complications. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout promises to curb new cases of the disease and eventually help return society to some semblance of normalcy. But for people with rheumatoid-related conditions, including musculoskeletal, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases, the vaccine has extra meaning, as their conditions make them more susceptible to the complications of COVID-19. Earlier this month, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) released its Vaccine Clinical Guidance Summary to provide a resource for those with rheumatoid conditions. Dr. Jeffrey Curtis, chair of the ACR COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Guidance Task Force, said in a release that, given the increased risk of COVID-19 to this population, the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh any small risks. Curtis also noted that the guidance will change as more data becomes available. “This is very much a ‘living document’ and the task force already has plans to evaluate additional data in the coming weeks,” he said. Healthline spoke to three experts who agreed that it’s a good idea for people with rheumatoid conditions to get vaccinated.

How COVID-19 affects rheumatoid conditions Dr. Chris Chapman, president and chief medical officer for MyMD Pharmaceuticals, told Healthline that rheumatic diseases affect a person’s muscles, bones, ligaments, joints, and tendons. With rheumatic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, the immune system attacks healthy tissue within the body. “Based on the limited research available, patients within this population are at a higher risk for severe COVID symptoms that can result in hospitalization,” Chapman explained. “This is because rheumatic diseases impact the immune system, compromising the body’s ability to fight other types of infections.” For those who are skeptical of the vaccine, it’s a good idea to talk with a doctor. Chapman points out that it’s important to ask whether current medications might interact with the vaccine, what side effects may occur, whether current medications might affect the neutralizing antibodies from the vaccine, and what the recommended time frame is for the booster.

Keeping informed The guidance provided by the ACR is ever-evolving and provides a resource for people and practitioners to navigate the data regarding vaccination. Additionally, an ACR podcast addresses questions and concerns. Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, a rheumatologist and immunologist at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, told Healthline that the guidance is sound. “Remember, none of the vaccines are live vaccines, so there is absolutely no risk of getting COVID-19 from the vaccine,” said Chakravarty. “The guidance task force recommended that everyone with rheumatic diseases should receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible per state guidelines, and with very few exceptions, they can go ahead and get vaccinated without altering their regular medication dosing.” Chakravarty points out that some medications may be held for a week after vaccination in order to maximize the immune response to the vaccine. “These are only suggestions, as we all believe that vaccine responses may be a bit diminished from what we expect in healthy people. But all vaccinated people will develop at least some immunity to the virus, where currently no one has any immunity without having previous infection or vaccination,” she said. It’s important to note that there is no risk to not holding medications for a week after vaccination, she added. This guidance is only in place because not holding them, theoretically, may make the vaccine’s efficacy slightly lower.