The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) abruptly canceled a vote on authorizing planned for Feb. 15.

The FDA said more data is needed before considering an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for small children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced its plan to distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger children within days of FDA authorization. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made headlines when it abruptly canceled a meeting for this week about expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to children under 5. FDA advisers had planned to consider approval of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for younger children this week before the meeting was canceled. The federal government had also been gearing up to get vaccines to young children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised COVID-19 vaccine providers to prepare to distribute doses for children younger than 5 by Feb. 21.

Why the FDA meeting got delayed The FDA said it became clear they needed to wait for data on how well a third shot works for the youngest age group, according to a recent press release. Pfizer expects to have the data by early April. According to Pfizer, the drug trial for children from 6 months to 4 years old hasn’t ended, and the drugmaker is sharing data on the first two doses in this age group with the FDA on an ongoing basis. “Cases continue to accumulate according to the study protocol, and more data are being generated because rates of infection and illness remain high in children of this age, especially due to the recent Omicron surge,” Pfizer explained in a statement. The company said that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for the study supports continuing the trial and finds data collected to date show the vaccine is “well tolerated and support a potential three-dose regimen.” “We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said during a recent media call. “In looking over these data, I think parents can feel reassured that we have set a standard by which we feel that if something does not meet that standard, we can’t proceed forward,” he said.

Potential for vaccine to be available by mid March Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and former FDA Associate Commissioner, said that once the data is available on vaccine effectiveness for kids under 5, the committee will be able to move quickly. He said that if the FDA votes to authorize the vaccine for children under 5, the CDC would hold an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on the same issues and then vote. The vaccine could then be made available to young children within days of these decisions. “If Pfizer can share more and more positive data before the end of the month, I believe it means the vaccine could be ready for use before St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. Pitts pointed out that even before this vaccine is authorized for young children, the vaccination rate for children over 5 remains low. Pitts called the vaccination rate for children under 12 “dismal” and said it must improve if we’re to move from a pandemic to “a more controllable endemic reality.”

Benefits of child vaccination Dr. Joel Blumberg, clinical associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Houston College of Medicine, explained that the vaccine can reduce the risk of infection and provide key protection against serious illnesses and hospitalizations for children. Additionally, children who become sick can then spread the disease to others, prolonging the pandemic. “Many children are still becoming ill with COVID-19 and can potentially be acting as vectors to others, Such as school teachers and grandparents, who may have conditions which put them at risk for a more serious infection,” he said. “Being immunized can keep kids in school, protect their families, and decrease spread in their community,” Blumberg said.

What to expect when your child gets vaccinated For parents who plan to get their child over the age of 5 vaccinated, experts had advice on what to expect and how to prepare children. Mary Ann Kliethermes, PharmD, director, Medication Safety and Quality, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), said parents can help explain the vaccine to kids so that they aren’t afraid. A parent should begin by telling their child that the shot is to help keep them healthy and “protect them from a disease called COVID that can make children and adults sick,” said Kliethermes. Kliethermes suggested some ways to relieve a child’s stress, like telling them they’ll receive a “quick little poke” or that it helps if they sit still like a statue. “Or have them bring their favorite stuffed animal to hug and help them be brave,” she said. Kliethermes said that during clinical trials, no cases of myocarditis occurred in children ages 5 through 11 years who received the vaccine. But there are potential side effects that parents should be aware of. “There may be pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site,” she said. “Children may also experience tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea.” Kliethermes added that for babies, this might show as irritability, decreased appetite, and lethargy.

Where to get the vaccine once it’s available Asked where parents can get their younger children vaccinated once approval is granted, Kliethermes said it would likely vary across the country and depend on state and local implementation plans. She explained that this is the same process that’s been used for the COVID-19 vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group, where each state, tribe, and territory received allocations of vaccines and developed its own plan for distributing the vaccine to those residing in their jurisdiction. “The federal government added pharmacies, community health centers, and tribal distribution to make sure the vaccine has equitable distribution,” Kliethermes said. She pointed out that 60 percent of children in the 6-month through 4-year age group live in underserved areas. “So, a greater distribution to those groups that can reach these areas such as community health centers, health systems, pharmacies, large physician groups is likely,” Kliethermes said.