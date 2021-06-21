Share on Pinterest Experts advise parents to study their insurance coverage before the birth of a child. Johner Images/Getty Images Researchers say 1 in 6 families are billed for more than $5,000 in medical costs after the birth of a child.

These expenses increase noticeably if an infant spends time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Experts recommend that expectant parents review their insurance coverage before a child is born, as well as budget for unexpected expenses. Having a baby may be a priceless memory, but the bill for childbirth hospitalizations can be an unwelcome and unexpected delivery for many families. Out-of-pocket expenses for childbirth can exceed $10,000 even for new parents who have health insurance, a new study reports. And while that might be a worst-case scenario, families with private health insurance paid an average of $3,000 for maternal and newborn hospitalizations, according to researchers from the University of Michigan. “Our findings show that some privately insured families are shouldering an astoundingly high financial burden for childbirth-related hospitalizations,” said Dr. Kao-Ping Chua, a lead study author and a pediatrician and researcher at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and the Susan B. Meister Child Health Evaluation and Research Center.

What increases costs Chua and colleagues reviewed medical expense records on more than 12 million privately insured people in the United States from 2016 to 2019. They reported that out-of-pocket childbirth-related expenses topped $5,000 for 1 in 6 families. When neonatal intensive care or was required, expenses topped $10,000 for 1 in 11 families. About three-quarters of out-of-pocket expenses are related to delivery, while the remaining one-quarter are for newborn hospitalization, the researchers stated. Not every infant requires time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Chua told Healthline, but it can be a big, unanticipated expense. Chua said that families with high-deductible health insurance plans and those with plans that require percentage-based coinsurance payments are especially vulnerable to receiving big bills after their children are born. Some annual deductibles are set in the thousands of dollars, while a 20 percent coinsurance requirement can result in out-of-pocket expenses totaling thousands more. “Many privately insured families believe that if they have health insurance, they’re protected from the costs of childbirth hospitalizations. Unfortunately, this is simply not true for many families, particularly if their baby needs NICU care,” Chua said. Costs for childbirth hospitalizations can vary widely, from about $7,000 in Arkansas to $17,000 in New York, according to Chua. Families rarely know up front how much hospital care will cost, however, and many also are unaware of the extent — or lack thereof — of their health insurance coverage. “In a lot of cases, these are young families who might not have ever been hospitalized before,” said Chua. “It’s the first time they’ve ever had to deal with the cost of hospitalization, so in that sense it’s unexpected.”