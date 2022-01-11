Share on Pinterest The Omicron variant has caused a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations but fewer serious illnesses. Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

The Omicron variant is causing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in the United States.

Researchers note, however, that Omicron-related cases are usually less severe than cases related to the Delta variant.

One reason, experts say, is that the Omicron variant tends to stay in the upper respiratory system and doesn’t travel to the lungs.

Most of the people now hospitalized for COVID-19 are either unvaccinated or have pre-existing conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to cause less severe illness than previous versions of the virus.

The reason why may be how the latest form of the novel coronavirus behaves in the body.

A new study has found that people in the United States who develop COVID-19 for the first time from the now dominant Omicron variant are less likely to become seriously ill than those who became sick with the Delta variant.

The research, which was overseen by scientists from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, reported a 56 percent reduction in risk of hospitalization, a 66 percent reduction in intensive care unit admissions, and an 84 percent reduction in need for mechanical ventilation among people sick with the Omicron variant, compared to people who were ill with the Delta variant.

“There’s definitely been a reduction in the percentage of people who need to be hospitalized or go to the [emergency room],” Dr. Pamela B. Davis, a study co-author and a professor of medicine at Case Western, told Healthline.

Reductions in severity of illness with the Omicron variant were seen across age groups, noted Davis. This included young children who are unvaccinated as well as older, vaccinated individuals generally seen as at risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Shruti K. Gohil, an associate medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology at the University of California Irvine, said that there may be a simple explanation for the less serious cases.

“The Omicron variant is seven times more efficient in replicating in the upper airways” than previous variants of the coronavirus, Gohil told Healthline.

However, the Omicron variant tends to remain in the upper respiratory system rather than replicating in the lungs.

“That’s what makes it tremendously contagious but also less severe,” Gohil said.