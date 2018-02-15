Enrollment in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces is about the same this year as in 2017. However, there’s no guarantee that will happen in 2019. Share on Pinterest The Affordable Care Act (ACA) appears to have survived last year’s bumpy road, obtaining enrollment figures close to what it had the previous year. However, it’s unclear whether Obamacare can sail through this year’s choppy seas and achieve the same level of enrollment for 2019. Among other things, the individual mandate is now gone, and Republicans are talking about getting rid of the employer mandate, too. In addition, there are concerns that insurance companies will drop out of the ACA marketplaces later this year, leaving fewer insurers for consumers to choose from next year. And there’s the unrelenting criticism of Obamacare that comes from the White House. “I think next year could be a coin toss,” Kurt Mosley, vice president of strategic alliances for Merritt Hawkins, a health consultant, told Healthline. “But this year showed that Obamacare is not dead.” “I think the enrollment shows this is an important program people want,” added Dr. Parveen Parmar, the California field director for Doctors for America. “However, I am concerned that the numbers will be down in 2019.”

What 2018 numbers show The final ACA enrollment figures for 2018 won’t be known until the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) releases its final report in March. However, analysts at the National Academy of State Health Policy last week unveiled their preliminary estimates based on state reports. Those numbers show that almost 11.8 million Americans signed up for health insurance programs using the ACA marketplaces. That was down about 3 percent from the 12.2 million who signed up in 2017. Enrollment in the 39 states that use the federal government’s ACA website declined about 5 percent, while the marketplaces run by individual states were up about 0.2 percent from 2017. An HHS representative told Healthline the relative stability in the marketplaces was due in part to the “cost-effective and smooth experience for consumers” who used this year’s ACA website. Representatives of the health industry said the enrollment shows the importance of having coverage. “Americans should have coverage they value and these results show that people recognize how important coverage is for their health and financial stability,” Kristine Grow, a spokesperson for America’s Health Insurance Plans, told Healthline in a statement. The academy analysts noted that about two-thirds of the state-run marketplaces showed increases in enrollment. The states that marketed their plans the most aggressively saw the biggest increase. Among them were Washington at 7 percent and Rhode Island at 12 percent, the highest increase in the nation. HealthSource Rhode Island director Zachary Sherman told the Los Angeles Times that the state’s success was due to its ability to manage its own market as well as working with insurers to control premiums. California actually saw a 2 percent drop, but it still has the highest enrollment in the country with 1.7 million participants. State officials told the Times they were pleased with the number of new enrollees as well as the mix of participants. “It’s all about marketing,” said Mosley. “The states marketed the product better.”