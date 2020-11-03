Share on Pinterest Posts in your social media feed may be particularly charged in the days following the election. Taking a break may be a great way to reduce your stress and anxiety. Westend61/Getty Images

An American Psychological Association poll states that 68 percent of U.S. adults say that the 2020 election is a significant source of stress in their lives.

As Election Day comes to a close, social media posts on your feed may ignite negative feelings.

Now may be a good time to take a break from social media.

Between loads of misinformation, the pandemic, and a tense election year, your social media feeds are likely to be filled with emotional, anger-inducing posts in the coming weeks.

According to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association (APA), 68 percent of U.S. adults said that the 2020 election is a significant source of stress in their lives.

This is an increase from the 2016 election when 52 percent said the same.

One way to relieve election-induced stress may include avoiding social media for a while.

“Taking a break from social media during election week could be helpful for many people. Social media can be very polarized, and there is an abundance of misinformation about all sorts of topics,” Erin Vogel, PhD, social psychologist and postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University, told Healthline.

“It’s very possible to stay informed and stay connected with others while still taking a break from social media,” she said.

While social media can have some positive effects on mental health, such as connecting you with others — which can give the sense of feeling supported and less lonely — Vogel said it can also lead to stress, depressive symptoms, lower self-esteem, and other negative outcomes.

In fact, one experiential study in 2018 of more than 100 undergraduate students at the University of Pennsylvania found that those who limited their time on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat to 10 minutes per platform, per day, showed significant reductions in loneliness and depression over 3 weeks compared to a control group which used the platforms freely.



“We often compare ourselves to the ‘highlight reels’ other people present on social media and feel worse about ourselves as a result. We can also accidentally spend a lot of time on social media, and feel as if we wasted our time,” said Vogel.

In addition, Laurie Santos, PhD, psychology professor at Yale University, said you can “catch” the emotions that others express on your feed.

When this happens, discussions can get heated and arguments can occur, especially those related to politics.

Misinterpreting people’s comments and tone on social media can also initiate arguments.

In 2017, researchers at UC Berkeley and University of Chicago found that “We may end up taking a very different idea of an argument while reading than that of while watching or listening to that exact same thing.”

Additionally, scrolling across content that makes you angry can add fuel to the fire.

According to a Pew Research study in 2018, 71 percent of social media users reported encountering content that makes them angry.

Moreover, the majority of social media users frequently see people engaging in drama and exaggeration, and jumping into arguments without having all the facts.

Political posts seem to get people especially angry.

A Pew Research Center analysis in 2018 of congressional Facebook pages found that the anger emoticon is now the most common reaction to posts by members of Congress.

“Given that emotions are running high, this might be a good time to take a break or at least reduce your consumption,” Santos told Healthline.