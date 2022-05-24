Share on Pinterest Experts say healthcare professionals need to connect better with young adults. Maskot/Getty Images Researchers report that cancer diagnoses continue to rise in people in the United States between 15 and 39 years old.

The increase is due largely to thyroid cancer, but the rates for colorectal and other cancers are also up.

Experts say obesity and other lifestyle issues are major factors in the increase.

They add that young adults often don’t seek medical care until they have been diagnosed. Research into teen and young adult cancers has resulted in new, effective treatments for this age group over the past decade. However, cancer diagnoses in people in the United States between 15 and 39 are still increasing, according to data from the American Cancer Society. In a new study , researchers analyzed cancer incidence and mortality for adolescents and young adults (AYA) in the United States by age group, sex, and race/ethnicity from 2007 to 2016. The researchers reported that multiple types of cancer, including kidney, thyroid, uterine, and colorectal, are still increasing in this age group. Karen Knudsen , Ph.D., MBA, the chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, told Healthline that while there has been an increase in cancer diagnoses in this age group, the mortality rate is headed downward. The study shows that the mortality rate in the AYA population declined by 1 percent across every age group except for women aged 30 to 39 from 2008 to 2017. “In that age group of women, there is no increase in mortality, but no decrease either,” Knudsen said.

Numbers driven by specific cancers Most recently, the incidence numbers have been driven largely by thyroid cancer, which the researchers say ascended by approximately 3 percent annually among those aged 20 to 39 years and 4 percent among those aged 15 to 19 years. “If we take that out, it eradicates a lot of the increase,” said Knudsen. She added that scientists are still trying to fully understand thyroid cancer, which happens when cells in the thyroid develop changes in their DNA. But in most thyroid cancers, it’s still not clear what causes the DNA changes that cause the disease. “There are no known underlying causes in thyroid cancer, although some subsets are inherited,” Knudsen said. “The good news is that research advances are moving forward and there are good treatments for thyroid cancer.” Simon Davies, executive director of Teen Cancer America, which advocates for teens and young adults with cancer, notes there was a 30 percent increase in AYA cancer diagnoses from 1973 to 2015. “We don’t know all the reasons why,” Davies told Healthline. “And that’s the reason why Teen Cancer America exists: to find answers to these questions and support this population.”