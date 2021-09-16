Share on Pinterest COVID-19 vaccinations helped to improve mental health for many by reducing concerns about developing the disease. Getty Images A new study reports that people who received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had improved mental health.

However, those who had yet not received it felt even more mental distress.

Experts say the vaccines provided people with hope for an end to the pandemic.

They also counteracted feelings of powerlessness against the disease. When you received your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, did you feel a sense of relief? A new study published in the journal PLOS ONE suggests that this was a common feeling for many people in the United States. Survey participants reported feeling less depression and anxiety after receiving their initial dose of a vaccine. However, those who had not yet received their first dose actually reported feeling even more mental distress.

First vaccine dose linked to improved mental health For this study, lead author Francisco Perez-Arce, PhD, an economist with the Center for Economic and Social Research (CESR), and his team of researchers surveyed 8,003 adults participating in the Understanding America Study, an ongoing investigation looking at people from around the United States. Participants were surveyed at regular intervals between March 10 and March 31, 2021. All completed at least two waves of the survey. They were required to answer questions about their vaccine status and their levels of depression and anxiety based on the four-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-4). Researchers then analyzed the results to determine the change in PHQ-4 scores after participants received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers found that those who received their first dose of a vaccine between December 2020 and March 2021 experienced a 4 percent reduction in their risk of being mildly depressed. They also had a 15 percent reduction in their risk of being severely depressed. On the other hand, those who had not yet received the vaccine began to feel even more anxious and depressed. The authors did note, however, that those who experienced relief after receiving the vaccine were also people at greater risk of becoming severely ill or dying.