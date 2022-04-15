Share on Pinterest Experts say any diseases affect women and men differently. Sean Locke/Stocksy United

Researchers are suggesting that different guidelines for men and women be drawn up for the treatment of obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

They say these conditions as well as cardiovascular disease affect women differently than they do men.

Experts say women have historically been underrepresented in clinical trials, leading to treatment guidelines that are more applicable to men.

A new study suggests there should be two sets of guidelines for treating adults with obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes – one for men and one for women.

Until the 1990s, clinical trials used mainly male participants. Scientists thought that diseases behaved the same no matter the gender. Women were often excluded from clinical trials unless it was for women’s reproductive health.

Because of this, there was one set of guidelines for preventing, diagnosing, and treating many diseases, including obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Some experts say current guidelines aren’t as helpful for women because they were designed based on how these conditions manifest and affect men.

Some of the differences in how the diseases differ based on gender include:

High blood pressure can lead to cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of mortality in women. Hypertension is higher in men before age 60, but after women reach menopause, the rate increases.

Obesity rates are similar for men and women. However, the biology of the disease can cause an increased cardiometabolic risk in women.

in women. Women who had gestational diabetes are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

The risk factors, time of onset, and the manifestation of these conditions are different in men and women. Given that, the study researchers point out that there must be equality in clinical studies, which might lead to guidelines for treating the diseases differently by gender.

Dr. Dimitar Marinov, an assistant professor in hygiene and epidemiology at the Medical University of Varna in Bulgaria, agrees that guidelines should be gender-specific, especially for obesity.

“Women may suffer from hidden forms of obesity. This happens when they have very low muscle mass and high body fat mass,” he told Healthline. “Due to the low muscle mass, their body frame, body weight, and BMI appear normal. Diagnosing hidden forms of obesity can help with the prevention of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.”

But not everyone agrees.

Dr. Danine Fruge, the medical director at Pritikin Longevity Center in Miami, Florida, isn’t certain gender-based guidelines are needed. She does see the need for more research.

“I have seen no conclusive evidence for separate guidelines for men and women to diagnose and treat these conditions,” she told Healthline. “However, suppose significant differences in the pathophysiology of these diseases are discovered in men and women. In that case, separate guidelines for diagnosis and treatment could be beneficial.”

“Gender differences in hormones, body fat, and culture may play a role, but more research is needed,” she added. “However, many effective evidence-based lifestyle solutions exist, such as nutrition, exercise, restorative sleep, and a healthy mindset. I have seen these methods work firsthand at the Pritikin Longevity Center. They significantly improved and sometimes reversed obesity, hypertension, and even type two diabetes in men and women.”