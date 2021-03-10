Share on Pinterest The need to remain physically distant during the pandemic has left many LGBTQIA+ people alienated from chosen families and community support systems, fueling a sense of isolation that can further damage their overall health. Justin Case/Getty Images A new study found that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already existing psychosocial and emotional issues that affect LGBTQIA+ people.

Experts say the need to remain physically distant during the pandemic has caused disruption to several social coping mechanisms that exist for sex and gender minority communities.

The social isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on people from all backgrounds throughout the United States and around the world. We've all seen headlines on research that's highlighted how the pandemic has hurt our mental health, like increases in stress and anxiety across the board. It's something relatable to all of us as our lives have been turned upside down over the past year. Now a new study zeroes in on how the pandemic has exacerbated already existing psychosocial and emotional issues that affect LGBTQIA+ people specifically. The research, published in the Journal of Homosexuality, examines how adults who are sexual or gender minorities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic's abrupt — in some cases seismic — changes to how we live, socialize, and relate to one another.

The impacts of the pandemic “I think most meaningfully during this time, we have seen the disruption to what are social coping mechanisms that exist for the sex and gender minority communities,” said study author Scott Emory Moore, PhD, an assistant professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University. “A key part of this: A lot of [sexual or gender minority] identity may surround interactions with people you don’t necessarily talk on the phone, you don’t have regular Zoom calls with. You may gain some sort of solace in being a member of a community,” Moore added. Essentially, the very pressing public health need for physical distancing and sheltering in place has had an adverse psychological and emotional impact on vulnerable marginalized groups who often seek comfort and support from their greater community. The in-person solace that can come from an inclusive, LGBTQIA+ friendly bar, community center, or support group has been missing during COVID-19. For the study, the researchers conducted an online survey of 1,380 U.S. adults. Out of that group, 290 were a sexual or gender minority, while 1,090 weren’t, meaning they were cisgender and heterosexual. Conducted in the early months of the pandemic — March 23 to June 20, 2020 — the participants were asked about their perceived social support systems as well as any psychological and physical symptoms experienced during the pandemic. The results? Sexual or gender minority people had more frequent negative physical symptoms and evidence of anxiety and depression symptoms during those first 3 months of the pandemic. Kelly Wierenga, PhD, an assistant professor at the Indiana University School of Nursing, who is Moore’s research partner and fellow author, said that in the early days of the pandemic, we really didn’t know exactly how the sudden changes brought about my stay-at-home orders and physical distancing would affect people’s overall mental and physical health. “Maybe it sounded great at first to eat chips and sit in sweatpants for a couple of weeks,” she said. “But what is needed in order to minimize risk of spreading the virus can potentially negatively influence your health, especially your social and mental health. That is a big focus of what we are looking at here,” Wierenga told Healthline.

A history of disparities in mental and physical health Disparities in mental health and well-being between cisgender, heterosexual people and LGBTQIA+ people have been well documented in the past. LGBTQIA+ people are more than twice as likely as heterosexual people to report poor mental health symptoms. They are also 2.5 times more likely to experience depression, “substance misuse,” and anxiety compared with heterosexual peers. Additionally, LGBTQIA+ people seek mental health services and support more in general . Other research has also centered on high rates of substance use disorders among LGBTQIA+ people. “Substantial prior research has demonstrated that people who identify as LGBTQ+ report poorer mental health outcomes than their heterosexual and cisgender peers, including mood and anxiety disorders, suicidality, and substance use disorders,” said Katie Brooks Biello, PhD, associate professor in the departments of behavioral and social sciences and epidemiology, and the vice chair of the department of behavioral and social sciences, at the Brown University School of Public Health. “It is theorized, and data supports the hypothesis, that these disproportionate rates of poor mental health outcomes are the downstream impact of multiple forms of discrimination and stigma,” Biello, who was not affiliated with this new study, told Healthline. Biello said that, while these kinds of disparities are seen across racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA+ people of color especially often experience multiple forms of discrimination at once. She added that this can “exacerbate these disparities further.” Biello specifically cited the high rates of violence and murder toward Black transgender women in the United States as a particularly pressing problem.

Searching for ‘chosen families’ All of this paints a picture of communities that are uniquely vulnerable to discrimination and major inequities in healthcare and socioeconomic supports — all issues laid bare and magnified by the pandemic. Biello said that for LGBTQIA+ people, social support in the form of family, school, and community groups, among others, can oftentimes work to partially mitigate the negative effects of these inequities. In many cases, this support can come in the form of so-called “chosen families,” due to the fact that LGBTQIA+ people might not feel welcomed or accepted by their biological or legal families. Many LGBTQIA+ people might never “come out” to their families until adulthood, fearing this very rejection. Biello said that “data has shown that LGBTQ+ older people are more likely to live alone and less likely to have familial connections” in general. This dynamic of being physically kept away from their chosen communities of support has been particularly damaging during the pandemic. “As a result, ‘stay-at-home’ orders due to COVID likely forced many LGBTQ+ people to isolate at homes that may be unwelcoming or even unsafe and/or to remain disconnected from their support networks,” Biello said. “In fact, in a recent large survey conducted at the beginning of the declared national emergency due to COVID, LGBTQ+ individuals reported experiencing significantly less social support than their heterosexual, cisgender peers,” she added. Jaclyn White Hughto, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of behavioral and social sciences and an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health, told Healthline that being physically alienated from chosen families and community support systems can certainly feed a sense of isolation that can damage a person’s overall health. Hughto, who’s also not affiliated with the new research, said that while online forums can help bridge the social gaps for people who might feel cut off from their communities, they’re not “an equal replacement for human contact.” “I’ve seen many community organizations expand support groups to online mechanisms and online counseling, which has been great in many ways. In fact, it should have happened a long time ago with access to telehealth options,” she said. “But that of course creates inequities when it comes to access to computers, to the internet, to phones, especially in cases of people who are unhoused. Some of the most vulnerable people really lost a lot by not having in-person support groups,” Hughto said.