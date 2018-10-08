Experts say people with diabetes should keep their vaccinations up to date because ailments such as the flu can cause serious complications.

A flu shot is one of a number of immunizations recommended for people with diabetes.

It’s back. The start of the flu season, and that leaves people with a decision about whether to get this year’s vaccine.

For people with diabetes, that question is even more crucial.

People with type 1 or type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of contracting seasonal viruses, such as the flu, and being hospitalized while fighting the disease.

For those struggling with obesity, as many people with diabetes do, infections such as whooping cough or the flu are especially dangerous.

For example, a virus that might produce a mild illness in a lean person could tip an obese person with restrictive lung physiology into overt respiratory failure.

“Pertussis — or any respiratory illness — could be worse for severely obese people who may have comorbidities such as sleep apnea and obesity hypoventilation syndrome,” Dr. Eric Sodicoff, author of the Phoenixville Nutrition Guide, told Healthline.

The American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) emphasizes that no matter how well-managed your diabetes may be, every eligible person with diabetes should get vaccinated.

“People with diabetes may be at higher risk of getting certain diseases and also serious problems from diseases that could’ve been prevented with vaccines,” Evan Sisson, PharmD, MHA, CDE, FAADE, and associate professor in the Department of Pharmacotherapy & Outcomes Science at Virginia Commonwealth’ University’s School of Pharmacy, told Healthline. “Everyone should know what vaccines they need to protect themselves and discuss with their doctor whether they are up to date with the vaccines.”



Experts say vaccines, such as the flu shot, will most likely not give you the illness they are designed to prevent because they contain a dead version of the virus.

Instead, the vaccines help your immune system prepare the antibodies that will fight off the virus if you come into contact with it.

