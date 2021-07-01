Share on Pinterest Poppers may be marketed as air freshener, vinyl cleaner, or nail polish remover. ViDi Studio/Getty Images After reports of hospitalizations and deaths among people using nitrite poppers, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about these products.

Some people ingest or inhale these products to get high or to enhance their sexual experience. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers not to purchase or use nitrite poppers because they can cause serious health problems, including death, when inhaled or ingested. Poppers are sold at adult novelty stores or online, and may be marketed as air freshener, vinyl cleaner, or nail polish remover. But some people ingest or inhale these products to get high or to enhance their sexual experience. These products are sold under brand names such as Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver, Super RUSH, Super RUSH Nail Polish Remover, and Premium Ironhorse. The FDA issued its warning because it has noticed an increase in reports of hospitalizations and deaths after inhalation or ingestion of nitrite poppers. This includes health problems such as dizziness, severe headaches, increases in body temperature, difficulty breathing, dangerous decreases in blood pressure, issues with the oxygenation of the blood (methemoglobinemia), and brain death. The FDA recommends against use of nitrite poppers for recreational purposes or sexual enhancement. These products “should not be ingested or inhaled unless specified/prescribed by a healthcare provider,” the FDA said in a statement . If you experience any health problems after using these products, the FDA said you should seek medical care immediately.

Nitrite poppers can cause severe health problems Poppers contain a class of compounds called alkyl nitrites, such as amyl nitrite and isobutyl nitrite, which are liquids that evaporate at room temperature. These compounds relax the smooth muscles in the body, such as the layer of muscles that surround the blood vessels. Poppers can also relax the smooth muscle in the anus and vagina, which is why these products are sometimes used for enhancing sex. Relaxation of the smooth muscle around the blood vessels causes the vessels to dilate, or widen, which can increase the flow of blood throughout the body. However, this can also cause a drop in blood pressure, which may result in lightheadedness or dizziness. Inhaling or ingesting poppers can also cause other health problems, such as methemoglobinemia, a potentially life threatening blood disorder that leads to inadequate delivery of oxygen to cells. Use of poppers has even been linked to vision problems and allergic skin reactions . Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said using poppers alongside sexual-enhancing chemicals such as sildenafil (Viagra) can worsen the side effects. “This doubles the effect and the toxicity [of poppers], because sexual enhancers also drop blood pressure,” she said. “Never combine chemicals like these; the results could be fatal.” Health problems can also arise when combining poppers with blood pressure medications. Drinking alcohol while using poppers may also lead to more severe health effects. In addition, people with underlying heart or other medical conditions may also be at higher risk of serious side effects.