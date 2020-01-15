Share on Pinterest Hearing loss can increase your risk for a variety of health conditions. Getting a hearing aid can help. Getty Images

Hearing loss affects millions of Americans, but high costs prevent many from purchasing hearing aids .

. Later this year, the FDA is expected to release requirements for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids meant for people with mild to moderate hearing loss .

. Experts recommend that you visit an audiologist to help you choose the best option before purchasing an OTC device.

When you think about improving your health or quality of life, do your ears come to mind? Probably not.

But hearing loss affects 48 million Americans. That number is expected to rise to 73 million by 2060 .

Trouble hearing often has a larger impact on lives than just missing out on conversations. Hearing loss is associated with increased risk of falling , depression, and dementia.

Yet, only about 1 in 5 people who could benefit from hearing aids wears one.

“The majority of people with untreated hearing loss are the people who don’t actually recognize they have a problem and therefore are not seeking help,” explains Catherine Palmer, PhD, president of the American Academy of Audiology and director of audiology for the Integrated UPMC Health System.

The rest of the untreated group realize they have hearing loss but don’t pursue hearing aids for various reasons, be it stigma or cost.

Historically, hearing aids have been rarely covered by private health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid — keeping them financially out of reach for many who could benefit from them.

The Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act, a law sponsored by Senator Elizabeth Warren and passed in 2017, is set to change that by increasing accessibility for people with mild or moderate hearing loss by encouraging over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid options.

While the average cost of prescription hearing aids is about $4700 for a set, they can range from about $1600 to $8000, depending on the model, technology, and options. New OTC options could be as low as $200, but Palmer believes are likely to range from about $600 to $1000 per set.

While these less expensive OTC hearing aid options will remove barriers to buying a hearing aid, there are also several expected challenges that consumers and the audiologist community will have to navigate.