Experts say the country needs to reverse trends like obesity and diabetes, or heart disease will continue to kill us and bankrupt our healthcare system.

It seems that Americans aren’t getting the message about heart disease.

New statistics predict that 45 percent of people in the United States will have at least one issue related to the disease by 2035.

That’s up from earlier predictions from the American Heart Association (AHA) of 40 percent by 2030.

The AHA predicts that costs related to the disease will double from $555 billion in 2016 to $1.1 trillion in 2035.

That “could bankrupt our nation’s economy and healthcare system,” according to AHA President Steven Houser, PhD.

He says heart disease and its complications are spreading quicker than originally thought.

The news comes as two celebrities made recent headlines for heart-related complications.

Actor Bill Paxton died at age 61, reportedly from a stroke during heart surgery to fix a damaged valve, while fitness guru Bob Harper, from “The Biggest Loser,” suffered a heart attack at age 51.

Why is heart disease getting worse, even though our society seems obsessed with healthy living?

Other diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s disease garner more attention, but the fact is cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the nation’s most prevalent and costly killer, Houser told Healthline.

Even though smoking is on the decline, Houser said that other risk factors — obesity, poor diet, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes — are on the rise.

In addition, people may not realize how devastating heart disease is until they know someone who has it.

Read more: Get the facts on heart disease »