A survey explores the reasons why healthcare workers do their job when they’re sick and expose patients to their illnesses.

You go to the doctor’s office when you’re sick, but should a doctor come to the office when they’re not feeling well?

Apparently, most healthcare workers show up for work even when they’re under the weather.

A new survey published in JAMA Pediatrics explored the reasons why these employees would drag themselves into the office and consequently expose patients to their illnesses.

Julia E. Szymczak, Ph.D., a researcher at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and her team conducted an anonymous survey at the hospital. In total, 538 healthcare workers participated. That included 61 percent of attending physicians and 54 percent of advanced practice clinicians.

About 83 percent said they worked while ill at least once during the past year. Slightly more than 9 percent said they worked sick at least five times. About 95 percent of the participating workers said they believe that working sick put patients at risk.

The respondents said they worked when they had symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, and the onset of respiratory symptoms. If they had acute onset of respiratory symptoms, 55 percent said they’d still show up to work while only 5 percent said they’d work if they were vomiting. Nearly 75 percent said they would go to work with a cough or runny nose.

