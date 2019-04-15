Share on Pinterest The CDC released new data on autism which found an increase in New Jersey. Getty Images The percentage of 4-year-olds in New Jersey with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) increased 44 percent between 2010 and 2014, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This goes against previous CDC data that suggested the rates were leveling off. “It is now clear that what we saw in 2016 was just a pause along the way. It remains to be seen at what point ASD rates will plateau,” said Dr. Walter Zahorodny, PhD, an associate professor of pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School who directed the New Jersey portion of the study, in a press release. In 2014, 2.8 percent of New Jersey children aged 4 years old were identified as having ASD. This is an increase over the previous two reports — in 2010 and 2012. Only two other sites — Arizona and Missouri — had consistent data for all three years. The rates of ASD at those sites remained steady during this time. Dr. Diana Robins, PhD, interim director and professor at the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute, said the “steady increase” seen in New Jersey for 4-year-olds is similar to that seen for 8-year-olds in other CDC data. However, “More concerning than the increase in New Jersey numbers per se are the fairly striking differences across sites measuring 4-year-old prevalence,” said Robins, “above and beyond what can be explained by the types of records available.” In 2014, the ASD rates ranged from less than 1 percent in Missouri to a high of 2.8 percent in New Jersey. The average was 1.7 percent.

Why are ASD rates rising? Overall ASD rates in the United States among 8-year-olds increased from 6.7 percent in 2000 to 16.8 percent in 2014, according to the CDC. Researchers can’t explain why ASD rates are on the rise overall or in New Jersey, but there are several possible explanations. For the new study, differences in data available in each state could have led to New Jersey overestimating its ASD rates, while other sites underestimated theirs. “Before we can evaluate how concerning the high prevalence of ASD is in New Jersey,” she said, “it will be important to sort out some of these other factors that affect measurement.” Greater awareness and improved detection of ASD in recent years could have also led to more children being diagnosed. Robins said this may account for “much” of the increase, but not all. Scientists are also looking at environmental factors that increase the risk of ASD, such as children being born prematurely, being born to parents older than age 30, or maternal illness during pregnancy. These are unlikely to cause ASD by themselves, but instead combine with genetic factors to increase a child’s risk. “It will be quite some time before people can identify whether New Jersey has higher levels of any specific risk factors compared to other sites in the CDC’s surveillance network,” said Robins. The new study is based on information from the Early Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. Seven sites across the United States are included in the report. Other states in the study were Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah, and Wisconsin. Researchers screened the health records of nearly 71,000 children aged 4 years old in 2014. Three states also looked at education records. Based on this, they identified more than 1,200 children with autism. In New Jersey, 514 of 18,112 children were identified with autism.