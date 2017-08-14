Extended life expectancy and obesity rates don’t explain the rise of arthritic knees. Scientists are trying to unravel the mystery.

Since World War II, arthritis rates have doubled.

However, a longer life expectancy along with increasing obesity rates aren’t the only causes for the surge, according to a new study released today.

Researchers from Harvard University examined more than 2,000 skeletons. They found a vastly increased number of arthritic knees in people who died during the post-industrial era compared to those who were born in the late 1800s.

They found the rate of arthritic knees has doubled since the middle of the last century, according to the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Ian Wallace, PhD, a research fellow in the Skeletal Biology and Biomechanics Lab at Harvard University’s Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, said researchers wanted to look at skeletons because there was no set way to diagnose arthritis before the 1950s.

“When your cartilage erodes away and two bones that comprise a joint come into direct contact, they rub against each other causing a glass-like polish to develop,” Wallace said in a statement. “That polish, called eburnation, is so clear and obvious that we can use it to very accurately diagnose osteoarthritis in skeletal remains.”

The team looked for signs of knee osteoarthritis in 1,581 skeletons of individuals who died between 1905 and 1940.

They also looked at 819 skeletons of people who died between 1976 and 2015.

All of the remains were from people over the age of 50.

They found that knee arthritis was 2.6 times more common in remains of people born in the post-industrial age compared to those people who had been born in the late 1800s.

The researchers found that 42 percent of people with arthritis in the post-industrial age had the condition in both knees. This was 1.4 times higher than in the remains from the early-industrial period.

“We were pretty stunned by how much prevalence has spiked,” Wallace told Healthline.