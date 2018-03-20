Researchers detail the latest nontoxic alternative to hair dyes. Here’s how it works differently than traditional hair dyes.

Dying hair may not only damage strands but also cause other health ailments. That’s why a research team is excited about the promise of a nontoxic chemical treatment that can change hair color without unwanted side effects.

“Since graphene sheets are black, conductive and flexible, they form good coatings on hair surfaces that can last over 30 shampoo washes. This eliminates the need for chemically changed hair structures, which is how common hair dye works,” said Jiaxing Huang, a professor of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University in Illinois.

“Graphene renders hair tunable shades of brown to black color, and [has] new properties such as antistatic,” he told Healthline.

During the dying process, chemicals such as ammonia and hydrogen peroxide crack open the cuticle scales to allow the colorant inside.

The process of dying can make hair more fragile.

But graphene sheets can wrap around the hair to coat it. The polymer binders allow it to adhere to the hair shaft so it doesn’t have to crack the cuticle of the hair and damage it.

Graphene has antistatic properties as well.