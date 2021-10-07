Share on Pinterest Experts say there are many ways to increase the iron in your blood, including diet and supplements. Harald Walker/Stocksy

Researchers say people who are iron deficient in middle age could have a higher risk of heart disease later in life.

They add, however, that more research is needed to establish a stronger linker between iron levels and heart health.

Experts say you can increase your iron levels through diet, either with meat or vegetarian items, as well as with supplementation.

Not getting enough iron in middle age can lead to about a 10 percent increase in heart attack risk within a decade.

That’s according to a study published this week in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

However, one of the study’s authors says there’s no need to panic and start gobbling iron supplements like Halloween candy.

“This was an observational study and we cannot conclude that iron deficiency causes heart disease,” wrote Dr. Benedikt Schrage, a physician at the University Heart and Vasculature Center in Hamburg, Germany. “However, evidence is growing that there is a link and these findings provide the basis for further research to confirm the results.”

Previous research has shown that iron deficiency was linked to more severe outcomes such as hospitalizations and death for people with cardiovascular disease.

Treatment with intravenous iron, however, improved symptoms, functional capacity, and quality of life.

Based on those results, researchers went back and looked at the impact of intravenous iron supplementation in people with heart failure. The most recent study also examined whether the association between iron deficiency and various outcomes was observed in the general population.