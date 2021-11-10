Share on Pinterest Passengers wearing masks at Miami International Airport in Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida currently has one of the lowest COVID-19 case and death rates in the country, but experts say the numbers can be misleading.

They note that the way Florida counts COVID-19 cases, as well as warmer weather and lower density housing are factors.

They say it’s important to focus on what each state’s goals are in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida currently has one of the lowest per capita rates of COVID-19 cases of any state, despite having a lax — and at times outright hostile — approach to implementing public health measures to curb the pandemic.

The state’s case rate sits at about 50 per 100,000 people. Hawaii is close behind with about 51 cases per 100,000 people.

Comparing those two states sheds some light on just how complicated this pandemic can be.

Florida has eschewed issuing mask mandates and lockdowns, even as the state saw the highest surge in cases and deaths in the country in August.

Hawaii, meanwhile, has imposed tough restrictions and had ongoing mask mandates, even as the state’s vaccination rate climbed above 60 percent.

Vaccines don’t tell the whole story either.

About 80 percent of the population of Hawaii has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, placing it among the top 5 states with the most vaccination coverage. Florida is in the middle of the pack, with a 70 percent vaccination rate, according to the COVID-19 tracking website Covid Act Now.

So what gives?

First, we shouldn’t rush to draw conclusions, as states may report their COVID-19 rates differently.

“What does that really mean when they say that Florida has the lowest rate in the country?” Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline.

“Because Florida only reports those positive cases among people who are full-time residents of Florida. So, if your full-time residence is in Ohio, and you have a condo in Miami Beach and you go down there and you get COVID, you’re not a case in Florida. You’re not even a case in Ohio. You’re nothing, and that’s why I don’t put a lot of impact on that Florida case rate.”

But even if we do take the case rate at face value, we probably shouldn’t weigh it very strongly, says Dr. Purvi Parikh, an adult and pediatric allergist and immunologist with Allergy & Asthma Network.

“I do not think their overall caseload affects the current infection rate. That depends on the spread of disease, vaccinations, and other factors,” Parikh told Healthline. “There was a time a few months back where they had a very high infection rate, with ICUs and hospitals at capacity, while other areas of the country had low infection rates.”