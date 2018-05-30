Here’s what to know about the FDA warning. Share on Pinterest Teething medications may seem an innocuous way to ease an infant’s pain as they gain a new tooth, but government officials are now warning these medications can be dangerous. This month, officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued a warning for consumers against many over-the-counter teething medications. They’ve also asked that manufacturers stop selling these products as they can pose a “serious risk” to infants and children under the age of 2.

What’s in teething medications? Many of these products contain the popular numbing medication, benzocaine, which is “marketed to help relieve pain from a variety of conditions such as teething, sore throat, canker sores, and irritation of the mouth and gums,” according to the FDA. Due to “the lack of efficacy for teething and the serious safety concern we’ve seen with over-the-counter benzocaine oral health products, the FDA is taking steps to stop the use of these products in young children and raise awareness of the risks associated with other uses of benzocaine oral health products,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, in a written statement. The FDA has gone on to say that companies that do not comply with removing these products will face regulatory action to remove them from the market. They also request that manufacturers add warnings to other benzocaine-based products not affected by this statement. Benzocaine can lead to a rare but deadly condition called methemoglobinemia where there is reduced oxygen delivery to the body. As a result, the FDA states children may experience “pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, and nail beds; shortness of breath; fatigue; confusion; headache; lightheadedness; and fast heart rate” occurring within minutes and up to two hours after the use of these products. Dr. Nathan Charlton, associate professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicologist at the University of Virginia, believes that this is a true public safety concern. “This is an important topic that deserves discussion. While complications are rare, methemoglobinemia does occur and is not something that consumers are generally aware of or understand that they should look for signs and symptoms,” he told Healthline. Because of complications like methemoglobinemia, the University of Virginia has “greatly restricted use of benzocaine-containing products in the hospital.”