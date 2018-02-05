The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to 11 companies for making unproven claims about products sold to people with opioid addictions.

Federal regulators have taken aim at companies for what they say is illegal marketing of products as tools to treat or cure opioid addiction and withdrawal.

One of the government’s concerns is that people relying on the promise by these unapproved products won’t seek treatments for opioid addiction that have actually been shown to work.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent letters to 11 companies selling products that target people with opioid addiction.

The agencies cited some of the claims made about these 12 products, such as “number one selling opiate withdrawal brand,” “safe and effective natural supplements that work to ease many physical symptoms of opiate withdrawal,” and “break the pain killer habit.”

Millions of Americans have opioid use disorder. This represents a huge market for companies willing to sell hope in the form of treatments that haven’t been shown to work.

“Many unproven medications or treatment programs for addiction take advantage of the fact that there are people who are vulnerable and in need of help — and who don’t always have the best ways to evaluate whether something is helpful,” said Dr. Carla Marienfeld, an addiction psychiatrist and an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego.

Because the claims made by the 11 companies are unproven, the products fall under the FDA’s authority as a “new drug.” The FTC is responsible for reviewing whether the advertising made by these companies is deceptive.

The companies have 15 days to respond to the letters. If they fail to correct these violations, the companies may face “legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and/or injunction,” the agencies wrote in the warning letters.

When it comes to dietary, herbal, and other supplements, the FDA largely ignores them unless it’s shown that people could be harmed by taking them — such as if the product is laced with a harmful compound or if it might interact with medications.

Some people may argue that if a dietary supplement doesn’t work but doesn’t make you sick, then you’re only out the money you spent on it.

But for people with addiction — who are also often dealing with other co-occurring conditions — there are other ways for an unproven treatment to harm them.

“These products may not be doing direct harm,” said Marienfeld. “But it can also be very detrimental for companies to promise hope, when a person could instead be using an intervention that actually has a lot of evidence showing it is helpful.”

The biggest problem with the claims made by these companies is that none of the products have been tested in a randomized, clinical trial — the kind of study used to make sure that medications made by pharmaceutical companies work and aren’t harmful.

Last year, the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest contacted eight companies to ask about the lack of evidence backing up their claims. In a letter to the FDA and FTC, the nonprofit said that the responses were “often flip, cursory, riddled with pseudoscientific jargon or frighteningly ill-informed.”

Here’s a look at five of the unapproved products, along with some of the problems with their claims.

Several of the companies have recently updated their websites to remove the claims cited by the FDA, or to add a disclaimer.