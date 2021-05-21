Share on Pinterest Some people may choose to keep wearing masks even when the pandemic is over. Filippo Bacci/Getty Images

Now that the United States population is building immunity through vaccinations, some might wonder if we’ll still be wearing face masks on the other side of the pandemic.

Public health officials have been loosening mask requirements.

Some people may choose to keep wearing a mask in public settings for many reasons including wanting to protect others from infections, and find relief from social anxiety.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the United States, local public health departments are starting to loosen their mask mandates.

Recent guidance states that vaccinated people can shed their masks in certain indoor settings and that unvaccinated people can often go maskless outdoors.

Masks have, for the duration of the pandemic, served as protective shields against COVID-19.

They’ve protected us from inhaling aerosols and respiratory droplets carrying bits of the coronavirus, and they’ve protected others from being exposed to our potentially infectious droplets.

Now that the United States is building immunity through vaccinations, some might wonder if we’ll still be wearing face masks on the other side of the pandemic.

In Asia, people have worn masks for decades. There, it is seen as a courtesy to mask up when you’re sick to stop germs from spreading to others.

The United States will likely see mask wearing decline as immunity increases, but many Americans will likely choose to hold onto their masks even after the pandemic ends.