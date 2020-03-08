Share on Pinterest Supporters of dry fasting say it can improve your overall health, but other experts say it’s potentially dangerous. Getty Images

A diet fad known as “dry fasting” recommends people get their daily water intake from fruits and vegetables and not from the tap.

Supporters say the diet helps with weight loss and strengthens the immune system as well as reduces inflammation.

Opponents, however, say the diet can lead to dehydration, low blood pressure, and other serious health issues.

You’ve probably heard of losing water weight. But can you lose weight by not drinking water?

“Dry fasting” is a diet fad being promoted online by lifestyle influencers.

The idea behind dry fasting is to forgo drinking any water. Instead, you get water only from food sources, such as fruits and vegetables.

But it’s a dieting approach that many health experts say is dangerously misguided.

Dry fasting is inspired in part by Muslim abstention from food and water during the month of Ramadan.

In a 2013 study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Iranian scientists concluded that Ramadan fasting led to bodyweight loss and reduced body fat — the latter primarily among young and male individuals.

“Proponents of dry fasting point to studies that looked at Ramadan religious fasting, which did find specific metabolic benefits to fasting and intermittent fasting in general,” Robin Foroutan, MS, RDN, HHC, an integrative dietitian, nutritionist, and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Healthline.

“However, there have never been studies that compared regular intermittent fasting with dry intermittent fasting, so there’s no way to know if there are indeed additional benefits to dry fasting beyond that of regular intermittent fasting,” she said.