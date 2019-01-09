Strike by Kaiser employees highlights the issues of access and wait times in mental health treatment facilities.

Employees at Kaiser medical facilities in the San Francisco area walked off their jobs last month in a protest over wait times for patients. Getty Images

For patients seeking mental health services in the United States, wait times appear to be increasing — and there isn’t an easy solution in sight.



A strike last month by mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente in the San Francisco region is indicative of problems across the nation.



The reason for their walkout was to protest ballooning wait times for people seeking mental health services.

According to those striking, some people were having to wait four to six weeks before seeing a mental health professional.

Clement E. Papazian, a licensed social worker in the psychiatry department at Kaiser Oakland, was involved in that strike.



“The strike that we just had piggybacks on five years’ worth of struggle that we’ve had with Kaiser just in getting them to acknowledge this problem,” he told Healthline.



These aren’t the first strikes to be held there. A similar one occurred in 2015, with Kaiser subsequently agreeing to make improvements to its patient-therapist ratio.

Kaiser was also fined $4 million in 2013 by the state for inadequate patient mental health access.



However, improvements have been made.



According to a statement released by Kaiser last month, the health system has increased the number of therapists on staff by 30 percent — bringing 500 new therapists to California alone — and invested $175 million to improve mental health infrastructure and access.



But critics say for a company that wants to be “the best mental health and addiction care program in the nation,” those improvements may be falling short.



“They’ll say, well we have hired 500 therapists since that agreement. Which is true. But the demand [for therapists] far, far exceeds what they’ve on-boarded and we just don’t see that a company that’s got $28 billion in reserve can’t solve this problem if there’s serious intent,” said Papazian.

