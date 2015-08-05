The outpouring of anger toward the man who killed Cecil continues to heighten, but the question remains why there is more empathy for a lion than there is for a person.

Last month, a 1-year-old boy died after being hit in his stroller by a car fleeing a Chicago shooting.

His death hasn’t received nearly as much media attention or public outcry as the killing of a lion named Cecil in Africa.

Why?

“So many times we see someone suffering or in pain and we think, ‘Did they do something to deserve it?’ said Dr. Geoffrey Ream, associate professor at the Adelphi University School of Social Work in Garden City, New York. “This happened with Trayvon Martin (in Florida). [People said] ‘He was no angel.’ An animal is not capable of reasoning, so we give them a pass and don’t turn off our empathy the way we do for people.”

A 2013 study of students at Northeastern University found that people feel more compassion toward hurt dogs than adult humans. The researchers reported vulnerability as the main reason. Puppies can’t defend themselves, but people can.

“Maybe we let our relationships with other humans become fraught and put too much responsibility on other people to be a certain way, to the point that only animals can satisfy us,” Ream explained.

When people sense that there’s a threat to the social order or that something is going to harm all of society, Reams says moral panic occurs.

“What may be underlying this moral panic is that we don’t like the idea of people harming animals because it’s against the social order and it’s against the social order for this guy to go to another country to do something so blatantly illegal and not be held responsible,” said Ream.

While some instances of moral panic lead to social change, like Occupy Wall Street, Ream says others don’t, such as the one over the Columbine High School shooting.

“Cecil the Lion’s death won’t necessarily lead to social change, but (it) has led to symbolic bans on [animal] trophies by airlines and to a special edition Beanie Baby,” he said.

