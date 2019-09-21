Share on Pinterest Experts say team-based care can help doctors better offer nutrition advice. Getty Images

Researchers say medical students need more thorough education on nutrition.

They say education can make doctors more knowledgeable when it comes to dispensing advice to patients about nutrition.

Experts say a team-based approach to healthcare can also make it easier for doctors to provide nutrition advice to patients.

Poor diet is the leading risk factor for early death across the globe.

Now, a new systematic review argues that part of the problem is the lack of nutrition education among doctors.

Regardless of their country or year of medical education, the students surveyed in the new study reported deficits in nutrition education that may impair their knowledge, skills, and confidence to incorporate nutrition care into patient care.

Remedying public health nutrition issues means making nutrition education in medical schools mandatory, according to the study published this week in The Lancet Planetary Health.

But what may seem like a simple fix comes with a cost.

“I think it’s easy to say, ‘Yeah, medical students should get more nutrition education. They should get more pharmacology education…’ They should get a lot more of a lot of things, but whenever you add more of something, then you’ve got to take something out,” said Dr. H. Clifton Knight, CPE, FAAFP, senior vice president of education at the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“So, the question is, do you spend less time studying anatomy, physiology, pharmacology, those sorts of things, in order to spend more time looking at the social determinants of healthcare and health?” Knight told Healthline.

The answer is still up for discussion.

“There’s a bit of a debate in the educational community about what the things are that are most important to impact health and healthcare of the populations we serve. That’s where it gets difficult,” Knight said.