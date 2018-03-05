Alcohol, drug, and suicide deaths continue to increase, with most segments of society affected. What can be done to reverse this tide?

In 2016, 142,000 Americans died as a result of alcohol, drugs, or suicide, according to the latest government data.

This is the largest number ever recorded for these so-called “deaths of despair” and an 11 percent increase since 2015.

This means that on average, one American dies every four minutes from drugs, alcohol, or suicide.

These findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are highlighted in a report by the nonprofit Trust for America’s Health.

Previous studies focused on the impact of deaths from alcohol, drugs, and suicide on white non-Hispanic middle-aged Americans.

The latest CDC data report shows that white Americans still have the highest rates of deaths from each of these.

But other racial/ethnic and age groups are now seeing an increasing number of deaths, especially from drug overdoses.

“It’s clearly a phenomenon that’s affecting all populations at this point,” said Dr. Ana Diez Roux, dean and professor of epidemiology in the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University in Pennsylvania.

In 2016, the 67,300 drug-related deaths accounted for almost half of the deaths of despair.

Death rates continued to be highest among whites, men, 35-year-olds to 54-year-olds, and people living in the Northeast.

Over the past decade, the overall drug death rate increased 63 percent, with larger annual increases after 2012.

Minorities still have lower rates than whites, but drug deaths increased 39 percent among African Americans and 24 percent among Hispanics between 2015 and 2016.

“The fact that there’s this uptick in drug-related deaths, and that it’s been consistent across several years and now seems to have extended into other population groups, is a very worrisome public health observation,” Diez Roux told Healthline.

The alcohol death rate also increased over the past decade — about 5 percent per year.

In 2016, alcohol deaths were highest among men, whites, 55-year-olds to 64-year-olds, and people from Western states.

Between 2015 and 2016, young adults, Midwesterners, and people living in nonmetro areas saw the largest increases in deaths due to alcohol.

Suicide deaths also remain high — almost 45,000 in 2016. This is more than car-related fatalities .

Over the past decade, the suicide death rate has increased 21 percent, or about 2 percent each year.

The rates are highest among men, whites, 35-year-olds to 54-year-olds, and those over age 75 years.