A new survey by the American Dental Association indicates that less than 1 percent of dentists nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19.

Experts say that’s because of safety policies and disinfectant practices dental offices have had for decades.

Experts add that dental health is important not only for your teeth but also because dental infections can lead to other ailments, including heart disease.

Even during a pandemic, it’s still safe to go to the dentist.

That’s what the American Dental Association is telling the public.



The organization published a study today that reports that less than 1 percent of dentists nationwide have been found to be COVID-19 positive, which is far less than that of other health professionals.

The report includes data from nearly 2,200 dentists surveyed in June 2020. It’s the first of its kind to show U.S. dentists’ COVID-19 rates as well as safety practices.

These findings come after dentistry was flagged as a COVID-19 high-risk profession.

The majority of dentists (82 percent) reported being asymptomatic one month prior to the remote survey. Close to 17 percent said they had a COVID-19 test.

“The study brings us another step forward in understanding what works,” Marcelo Araujo, DDS, MS, PhD, American Dental Association Science and Research Institute chief executive officer and a senior author of the report, said in a press release.

“Dentists are following ADA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, and it’s helping to keep the dental team and their patients as safe as possible,” Araujo added.

The CDC guidelines include safety measures ranging from proper hand hygiene to sterilization and disinfecting patient-care items and devices.

The study is ongoing and will include data from dental hygienists.