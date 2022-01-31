Share on Pinterest Nathan Howard/Getty Images The most recent report from the CDC confirms that the Omicron variant is significantly less severe than previous virus variants.

But its infectiousness has strained healthcare systems due to the volume of people affected.

Deaths from COVID-19 have passed the peak seen during the Delta variant surge. The U.S. 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is falling, but according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic continues to take an increasingly greater toll. Data from Johns Hopkins University reveals the 7-day average of COVID-19-related deaths reached nearly 2,200 by Jan. 24, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 25 that current deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed those seen at the height of the Delta variant surge. However, this rate is still lower than the pandemic peak in January 2021 before vaccines were widely available. According to CDC data , there were 866,675 deaths from COVID-19 as of Jan. 22.

Omicron variant causes less severe disease The most recent report from the CDC confirms that the Omicron variant is significantly less severe than previous variants. However, its infectiousness has still strained healthcare systems due to the volume of people affected. Experts say the higher number of people with Omicron infections affects healthcare in ways that ripple out to everyone who needs care. “Even if the Omicron variant produces less severe disease than the Delta variant, the fact that it is more transmissible and reaches a larger number of people can lead to overall higher numbers for severe disease and death,” Jared Eddy, MD, an infectious disease physician at National Jewish Health, told Healthline. He explained that even absent “very serious complications,” the fact that so many people need medical care “can overwhelm hospitals, leading to canceled procedures and inferior care for other serious medical conditions.”

Patient volume outweighs mild nature of Omicron Matthew G. Heinz, MD, hospital-physician and internist in Tucson and Pima County, agreed that Omicron’s ability to spread easily is the issue. “That is exactly why we are seeing hospitalizations spike and COVID-19-related deaths climb to record levels,” he said. “Patient volume is the problem here far more than the somewhat more mild illness the Omicron variant causes in any one individual.” Heinz said although the Omicron variant is less likely to cause fewer people to die or need hospitalization, the fact it is several-fold more infectious than previous variants has created a “massive volume” of people seriously ill with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, and the subsequent spike in deaths being reported. Robert Lahita, MD, PhD, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of “Immunity Strong,” called the timing of our current Omicron surge “inconvenient.” “It’s very inconvenient that the Omicron variant has appeared during this time because more people are indoors and doing indoor activities due to the cold,” he said. “They are also traveling more and having holiday gatherings with family, including elderly relatives who may be more at risk of getting sick.” Eddy added that we’ve known since the beginning of the pandemic that transportation hubs offer the coronavirus opportunities to spread, “so packed airports, planes, trains, etc., meant more opportunities for the virus to find vulnerable hosts.”



According to Lahita, cases could actually be undercounted. “We don’t have an accurate idea of Omicron’s spread,” he noted. “We do know that 99 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 are Omicron patients at this time.” Heinz pointed out there’s likely a “substantial undercount” due to the bottleneck we have seen on the testing front. “If people can’t find a test readily available, they are likely to give up and we will never know if they had COVID-19 or not,” he said. “This is especially true of individuals who were exposed but didn’t develop any symptoms.” According to Heinz, people who remain symptom-free are unlikely to inconvenience themselves to obtain a test. “There are multiple venues for testing. County health departments across the nation do these for free and often have nighttime and weekend hours,” Heinz said. He emphasized that with positivity rates in the 30 to 40 percent range in some regions, “we know that there is still not enough testing going on.”

Warmer weather could bring temporary relief Heinz said some parts of the country are seeing a promising decline in new COVID-19 cases, although his home state of Arizona, where he is a district supervisor, is still seeing climbing case numbers. He added that warmer weather will likely bring a temporary reprieve, but the pandemic “will not truly come to a close until people embrace vaccination.” Heinz also expressed concern that we could be setting ourselves up for a truly dangerous variant to arise. “We are just waiting for the next variant to show up,” he continued. “I am terrified that we are setting ourselves up for a variant that is both highly transmissible like Omicron and has a high mortality like SARS-1 or MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome] at 50 percent.”