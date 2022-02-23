Share on Pinterest Black women are 41 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, yet they are significantly underrepresented in clinical trials for treatment. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Black women are significantly underrepresented in clinical trials.

Breast cancer survivor Ricki Fairley is working to bring awareness about clinical trials for breast cancer.

A new movement, “When We Tri(al),” aims to empower Black women to participate in clinical trials.

Ricki Fairley wears pink shoes for the entire month of October, one of many things she does to help raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

However, every day of every month, she works tirelessly to encourage Black women to participate in clinical trials for breast cancer.

In 2011, after an annual mammogram, Fairley was diagnosed with stage 3A triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer that has a poorer outlook than other types. She was 55 years old.

“I did a double mastectomy, six rounds of standard of care, very aggressive chemo, 6 weeks of radiation, and a year to the day, my cancer came back. They found black spots on my chest wall. My doctor said I was metastatic and I needed to get my affairs in order,” Fairley told Healthline.

She immediately called the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, which gave her a referral to a specialist in Atlanta, where she lived at the time.

“[She] put me on experimental drugs at the time, which are now standard of care for triple-negative, and it’s been 10 years,” Fairley said.

While going through treatment, she learned that Black women have a threefold increased risk of triple-negative breast cancer.

Although social detriments of health are often pointed to as the reason for health disparities, Melissa Davis, PhD, scientific director of the International Center for the Study of Breast Cancer Subtypes at Weill Cornell Medicine, said scientists are finding associations with genetic ancestry, specifically West African ancestry, that correlate with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) risk.

“Specific alleles that are African specific are also showing significant ancestry-associated TNBC risk (REF). This would also be seen in Latinx communities as several groups (when disaggregated) have a significant amount of African lineage,” Davis told Healthline.

However, she added that emerging data from large population studies, with better inclusion of diverse Latinx and African populations and that investigate ancestry, are needed to validate these theories.

Fairley agrees that more studies uncovering why Black women get breast cancer are needed.

However, learning that Black women are 41 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women made her think there must be a connection with treatment or lack of it.

Fairley started digging into clinical trials and discovered that Black women are drastically underrepresented in clinical trials.

Only 3 percent of participants in clinical trials that led to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of cancer drugs between 2008 and 2018 were Black, she discovered.

“Everyone wants to blame it on social determinants of health — you don’t have good access to care, you go to community hospitals, you don’t have money to buy drugs, you’re the poor Black woman. But I said there has to be more than that,” she said.

This notion and the fact that experimental medications saved her life inspired Fairley to focus on getting more Black women involved in clinical trials.

“I feel like I’m still alive to advocate,” she said.