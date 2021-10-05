Share on Pinterest Experts say unequal access to healthcare services is one factor in higher COVID-19 death rates in Communities of Color. Mix Media/Getty Images Researchers report that the death rate from COVID-19 is significantly higher in Black, Native American, and Latino communities than other groups.

They say some factors are underlying medical conditions, unequal access to healthcare services, and jobs that require employees to work closely with the public.

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to improve medical services, housing, and job opportunities for Communities of Color. There’s more evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened racial and ethnic disparities. A study released this week in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine found that the pandemic has killed more Black, Native American, and Latino people than other groups in the United States. A team of researchers headed by investigators from the National Cancer Institute looked at data from March 2020 to December 2020. They examined death certificate information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and estimated death projections from the Census Bureau. They then calculated the estimated number of excess deaths caused directly and indirectly by COVID-19. Researchers said there were 477,200 excess deaths during that time period. They also concluded 74 percent of those deaths were attributed to COVID-19. Researchers wrote that after standardizing the statistics for age, they found that the excess deaths for these communities per 100,000 people were more than double those for white and Asian communities. They wrote that deaths not related to COVID-19 also disproportionately affected Black, Native American, and Latino people. Researchers concluded that the disproportionate effect of the pandemic on these communities has been “devastating and highlights the urgent need to address long-standing structural inequities.”

Reaction to the study Dr. Sandro Galea, an epidemiologist and dean of the Boston University School of Public Health, said the disparities outlined in the study are not surprising. “It’s really sad and unfortunate,” Galea told Healthline. “The deck was stacked against people who were not able to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.” “I think it is in part due to the healthcare system or lack of access, but I think it’s more due to underlying social conditions,” he explained. “People of Color who have fewer family assets are often in jobs that do not afford opportunities for social distancing, hybrid, or remote work.” “Historically, they have underlying morbidities, like high blood pressure and diabetes, which then results in more severe COVID-19,” he added. Dr. Lisa Cooper, a professor of equity in health and healthcare at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, agreed the results were not surprising, but she said the study did highlight some important points. “What people need to see is that this is only really magnifying a situation that’s been very long-standing,” Cooper told Healthline. “It really is a wake-up call to the fact that we have a huge number of people who, based on years of systemic injustices, are most likely to be harmed to a greater extent than everyone else when a crisis or calamity comes about,” she added. “It’s sort of the domino effect on everything that was already there.”