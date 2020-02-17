Share on Pinterest Millennials aren’t prioritizing their health as much as older generations, potentially impacting their future well-being. Getty Images A new survey found that investing in long-term health and wellness is not a high priority for many millennials.

Millennials are less healthy than the generations before them were at the same age.

Word of mouth, articles and blogs, and people on Instagram influence millennials’ health choices the most. Findings from an online survey conducted by 5W Public Relations found that investing in long-term health and wellness is not a high priority for many millennials. However, research from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) found that millennials are less healthy than members of the prior generation at the same age. So why aren’t millennials investing more in their health? “When you think about millennials, a lot of them are not at the top of the food chain when it comes to salaries. Yes, they are going to the gym… but they are not prioritizing health; they want to live their lives and have fun with the money they make through experiences,” Dara A. Busch, president of consumer practice at 5W Public Relations, told Healthline. In fact, when it comes to what millennials spend money on, they ranked experiences/travel first, followed by dining out and electronics/tech — not health and wellness. This makes sense to millennial expert Gabrielle Bosché. “Experiences are important to millennials. You’ll see them want to spend money on going to a concert or festival or vacation with friends over investing in a home or paying off debt. Brands in the health and wellness market who want to capture millennials will do well if they go after experiences,” Bosché told Healthline.

What influences millennials? According to the survey, the following have the greatest influence over millennials’ decision making. Word of mouth: 93 percent Millennials ranked word of mouth as what influences them most. “Your sister saying this is the best restaurant to go to on a Friday night still holds influence. The difference is how the word of mouth is being spread, so now it’s shared through social media and Google and Yelp reviews. We have more technology to spread word of mouth and expand the influence of individuals who share their opinion about a particular product or service,” said Bosché. Articles and blogs: 74 percent Bosché said the millennial generation is all about educating themselves. “Whether it’s looking at blogs or products or YouTube reviews of a product, this generation is not looking at what a beauty expert in a lab coat says about this product, but what do the people who look like me and act like me say about the product,” she said. Someone they follow on Instagram: 72 percent Busch said the survey revealed that the first thing millennials do when they wake up and the last thing they do before they go to bed is check their Instagram. “They are influenced by what’s on their page because it’s the narrative of their life and it’s entertainment,” said Busch. She referred to a focus group she conducted that included millennials as participants. After pulling up influencers on social media who had thousands of followers, the millennials were asked why the person resonated with them. While millennials pointed out characteristics about the person, such as they were entertaining, funny, or goofy, Busch said all of them said, “I feel like I know them” or “I feel like they are my friend.” “So it was that connection point that social media provided that they felt like they had a relationship with the person, and so hearing what they say about products turned into word of mouth for them,” she said. Same goes for health and wellness. “When a millennial follows a celebrity who shows things that they do in their daily life that involves them being smart and healthy… they are willing to try something on the recommendation of the celebrity or influencer,” Busch said.