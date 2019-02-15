Heart disease is responsible for about 325,000 adult deaths in the United States each year — and a disproportionate number of them are black women.

Much research has been conducted showing the particularly high rates of heart-related health risks faced by black adults.

Now, new research from the American Heart Association offers some explanation why blacks — especially women — seem to experience higher rates of sudden cardiac death than their white counterparts do.

The new research suggests cultural and socioeconomic disparities, such as income level and education, as well as risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, account for these higher rates.

This was published earlier this month in the journal Circulation.

“The shocking thing about this is that this is the current situation in the United States, where given all the resources, all the technology, and all information we have, we shouldn’t be seeing this kind of health disparity,” Dr. Icilma Fergus, associate professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, told Healthline.

Fergus, who is also a spokesperson for the American Heart Association, said that this gap that opens up between racial lines in our current health system has to do with a lack of resources.

She said that more affluent, educated white communities have better access to information about heart health — education on everything from eating the right foods to recognizing the signs of a stroke to administering CPR — is prevalent and clear.

Fergus stressed this isn’t the case in poorer black communities.

“I think it’s something that can be remedied,” she added, pointing out that 80 percent of the heart disease issues in the groups they studied could have been prevented if they “had more access to the resources, education, and preventative measures.”