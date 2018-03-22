Experts say they’re concerned an HIV strain in the Philippines that is resistant to common treatments could make its way to the United States.

Researchers from the Philippines warn that a new drug-resistant subtype of HIV could worsen the epidemic in that country as well as have serious implications worldwide.

Dr. Edsel Salvaña, director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at the National Institutes of Health at the University of the Philippines, discussed the aggressive new subtype of HIV in an interview with the German media outlet DW.

Salvaña said the AE subtype in the Philippines is a more aggressive form of the virus.

“Those infected by the HIV subtype AE are younger, sicker patients who are more resistant to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs,” he said. “We are also seeing a faster progression to AIDS under subtype AE.”

According to Dr. Sharon Nachman, division chief of pediatric infectious diseases and a professor of pediatrics at Stony Brook Medicine in New York, researchers in the United States are already facing the challenge of drug-resistant HIV.

“We are getting around it somewhat by using ARV drugs and combination antiretroviral therapy (cART),” she told Healthline. “We’re also using drugs much tougher for HIV to beat by mutating. Finally, by working hard to prevent new infections, there will be fewer opportunities for drug resistance to develop.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that drug-resistant HIV is on the rise.

According to the WHO HIV drug resistance report in 2017, many African, Asian, and Latin American nations reported that more than 10 percent of patients starting antiretroviral therapy (ART) had a type of HIV that was resistant to the most commonly used HIV medicines.

The report includes Cuba, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Russia, and the Philippines among the countries where drug-resistant HIV is becoming a serious health concern.