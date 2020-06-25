Share on Pinterest Experts say the spike in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases in California isn’t likely to recede any time this summer. Getty Images Experts say increased testing is only a partial explanation for the surge this week in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California.

They say the reopening of businesses and the lax enforcement of restrictions such as face mask wearing are major factors.

They also note that the new coronavirus is spreading in multifamily dwellings, especially in Southern California. California, which seemed to have COVID-19 reasonably under control just a few weeks ago, is now facing a major spike in new cases. The Golden State reported its largest one-day total of new confirmed cases on Wednesday, June 24 with more than 7,000 recorded. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also risen nearly 30 percent in the state in the past 2 weeks. So what went wrong? More testing has played a role in the increase in cases, according to the California Department of Public Health. Officials note that the state of 40 million people has tested about 3.5 million residents for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. However, as various governments around California have eased stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on movement and gatherings, COVID-19 cases have risen. “While some of the increases are due to test reporting issues, it is clear that much of the increase represents more community transmission,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “In particular, we are seeing higher cases among younger Californians, and we are concerned for them and concerned they could spread it to medically fragile and older Californians,” according to a statement from the California Department of Public Health. “In addition, some large hospital systems are testing more people as they resume scheduled surgeries and, in some cases, these individuals are asymptomatic but nevertheless contribute to the increasing positive case counts.” “Increased testing will continue to detect more cases, but this only serves as evidence that COVID-19 is in our communities,” Dr. Sonia Y. Angell, MPH, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state’s public health officer, told Healthline. “As we move more, we are at greater risk.”

No end in sight California health officials say they expect to see a high level of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue into the summer and beyond. “Viruses don’t take summer breaks,” the state health department noted. “I suspect the rise of COVID cases was related to widespread lifting of restrictions causing more COVID exposures,” Dr. Sunny Jha, an anesthesiologist at the University of Southern California who helped launch the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, told Healthline. “Enhanced testing, complacency with COVID, a desire to get out and about, poor adherence to social distancing/handwashing/face masks, an acceptance and willingness to get the disease, widespread protests, and a growing distrust or belief in health systems [or] the disease being real have all likely contributed,” he said. “Fortunately, it does not appear as if the cases are as severe even though there are a lot of infections,” added Jha. “I don’t suspect it’s because we’re better at treating the disease, but perhaps the people who are getting the virus are healthier at baseline, thus requiring less hospitalizations,” he said. “Previously, we had a lot of exposures [at] nursing homes where many high-risk patients resided.”

Density matters Dr. Robert Goldberg, a pulmonologist at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, told Healthline that many of the COVID-19 cases now being documented are among people living in multifamily dwellings, who often bring the disease home after going to work. A recent outbreak in migrant worker communities in Chula Vista in San Diego County also “shows that when people are in close quarters they are going to expose each other and the virus is going to spread quickly,” said Goldberg. California is a vast and diverse state, experts point out, making it difficult to generalize about the spread of COVID-19 or the reasons behind the recent increase in cases. “Some parts of the state are doing better than others,” Dr. Art Reingold, head of the epidemiology and biostatistics division at the School of Public Health at the University of California Berkeley, told Healthline. “Los Angeles is struggling while San Francisco is doing really well,” he said. “There are many parts of the state that have been very little affected so far. We have a hodgepodge of epidemiological situations.” Local political, geographic, economic, and social dynamics play a big role. Low-income people living in densely populated Los Angeles, for example, may be at higher risk of contracting the virus than those who live in the more sparsely populated Central Valley, said Dr. Solomon Kuah, an emergency medicine physician and team leader at International Medical Corps, which has set up COVID-19 surge facilities at hospitals across California. “These little ebbs and waves for California is kind of what we expected,” Kuah told Healthline. He added that while observers are quick to blame protesters or exuberant beach goers for the increase in COVID-19 cases, “oftentimes it’s something that you see the least,” such as the spread of the novel coronavirus in nursing homes and in low-income communities.