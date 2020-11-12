Share on Pinterest Incorporating a daily commute to your work-from-home routine can help boost your mental well-being. SDI Productions/Getty Images As much as work commutes of the past were dreaded, some people are missing them.

Adding a “fake commute” to your day can help improve mental health.

In addition to reenacting your commute, there are other ways to give yourself what a commute once did. Every weekday, Hannah Jade Coorg gets up, takes a shower, gets dressed, applies makeup, packs her work bag, puts on her shoes, grabs a coffee, and heads out her front door for work. But she’s not actually going anywhere to do her job. As a Londoner, Coorg’s been working from home since March. “I didn’t miss my commute at first, as I guess [work from home] was a bit of a novelty when it first started. I think it was only until about 2 months into the pandemic… did I start to miss the daily routine of going into the office and seeing my friends and colleagues,” Coorg told Healthline. Before the pandemic, she took a 30-minute ride on the Tube, London’s underground electric train system, to work. While she admits the Tube could be crowded, hot, and packed with people not happy to be going to work, she still enjoyed the commute. “Having that 30 minutes in the morning to myself, listening to a new playlist I’d created or delve into a podcast, allowed me to settle my mind before I entered the bustling office… I knew I was always going to see something different, lock eyes with someone else, or exchange a smile with a stranger. It just added difference to the start of my day,” she said. As she began missing this part of the day more and more, Coorg came up with the idea to “fake commute.” Once she’s dressed and ready to go, she walks for about 45 minutes. Her path leads her back to her flat and home workspace.

Transitions reap benefits Before the pandemic, many people’s days were filled with transitions. Jamie Goldstein, PsyD, therapy experience lead at Coa, says the psychology world refers to natural boundaries between ourselves and work as “segmentation.” “Before quarantine, we’d have time to go to and from our offices. We built in time for lunch hours and even travel time to go from one meeting or appointment to the next. These moments of physical transition allowed us to move between our roles as parents, project managers, partners, and more,” Goldstein told Healthline. Dr. Nicole B. Washington agrees, noting that people have gone from working from home to living at work. This, Washington says, is affecting our mental health. “As painful as the commute can be for some, it gave us time to decompress from the workday and prepared us to be present for our loved ones when we got home. Without it, some people are really struggling with turning off work, and they are working into the evening, often very late,” she told Healthline. Coorg relates to this firsthand. A few months into working from home, she says she felt like she was going in circles around her house. “There was literally no break between getting up from my bed and sitting down at my desk to start the day. I’m very much a people person, so not being able to make any daily contact with multiple people made me feel quite empty, I guess,” she said. Lack of transition time is a fast track to burning out. According to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, after stay-at-home orders and lockdowns took place, the average workday extended by more than 48 minutes. Additionally, the number of meetings increased by 13 percent. “People are struggling with overworking and separating themselves emotionally from work,” Goldstein said. Even as some people and businesses adapt to the new way of remote working, Coorg says it takes effort to navigate work-life balance in this environment. “Work is important, sure, but your mental health is key. Taking some time in the morning can create a fresh headspace before the day of work starts, as well as [offer] time in the evening to decompress from a busy day and make more time for living. We all need that right now,” she said.