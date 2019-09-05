Share on Pinterest Meatless alternatives such as the Beyond Burger have skyrocketed in popularity this year. Getty Images

The chief executive officer of Whole Foods says many plant-based meat alternatives aren’t as healthy as some people think.

Nutrition experts agree, noting that some plant-based meats are high in sodium and saturated fat.

However, nutrition experts say the meatless alternatives may be a healthy substitute for people who don’t have time to prepare a diet of whole foods every day.

Plant-based meats are increasing in popularity, but are they healthier than real meat?

The chief executive officer of Whole Foods doesn’t think so.

Speaking to CNBC, John Mackey, a vegan of more than 20 years, says plant-based meats aren’t necessarily as healthy as some may think.

“Some of these that are extremely popular now that are taking the world by storm, if you look at the ingredients, they are super, highly processed foods,” Mackey said.

“I don’t think eating highly processed foods is healthy. I think people thrive on eating whole foods. As for health, I will not endorse that, and that is about as big of criticism that I will do in public,” he added.

Two of the most popular plant-based meats on the market, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, have skyrocketed in popularity.

Beyond Meat is featured on the menus of Dunkin’, KFC, Del Taco, and TGI Friday’s, while you can find Impossible Foods at Burger King, White Castle, and Red Robin.

Beyond Meat’s website says the company aims to create “the future of protein” and by “shifting from animal to plant-based meat, we are creating one savory solution that solves four growing issues attributed to livestock production: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources, and animal welfare.”

But Mackey isn’t the only one who isn’t sold on the health aspect of the plant-based meats.

“Not all plant-based meats are created equally. Of all the plant-based meats in the market today, some are minimally processed and made with whole foods, while others are highly processed and contain additives and flavorings,” Lauri Wright, PhD, an assistant professor in public health at the University of North Florida, told Healthline.

“Beyond Burger in fact is one of the highest plant-based burger in calories and saturated fat at 270 calories and 5 grams of saturated fat.”

In comparison, a Boca Original Vegan Veggie Burger has only 70 calories and 0 grams of saturated fat. A Boca All American Veggie Burger has 100 calories and 1 gram of saturated fat.