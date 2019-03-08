Share on Pinterest A new generic insulin should benefit people without health insurance and those on high-deductible plans. Getty Images

For people in the United States living with diabetes, the cost of the medicine they need to survive continues to go skyward.

Eli Lilly has brought them a little hope, offering a half-price generic version of their insulin brand.

However, they might be asking if this less expensive insulin is as good as the brand-name version and who exactly will benefit from it.

Eli Lilly executives announced early this week that a generic version of their insulin injection Humalog will be made available at half the brand-name price.

Called Lispro, the medication will sell for $137 per vial with a five-pack of KwikPens going for $265.

The cheaper insulin will be offered by ImClone Systems, an Eli Lilly subsidiary. Like Humalog, Lispro can be used to treat both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

“It’s a positive step forward in the journey toward more affordable insulin prices,” Laura Andromalos MS, RD, a certified diabetes educator at Cecelia Health, a health tech services company in New York City, told Healthline. “Hopefully it will lead to other insulin manufacturers considering similar options.”

“There are many additional steps needed to reduce medication prices in this country, but this move acknowledges and begins to address that challenge,” she added.

Officials at the American Diabetes Association agreed that the new generic drug is a good start, but they added there’s more that needs to be done.

“We are pleased that Eli Lilly and Company has made an important decision to help some people with diabetes impacted by rising insulin costs,” said a statement from the association sent to Healthline. “Availability of an ‘authorized generic’ version of their most prescribed insulin with a 50 percent lower price will help those who do not use insurance to purchase insulin.”

“While this is a positive step, the American Diabetes Association looks forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to implement permanent solutions that ensure affordable access to this life-sustaining medication for all who need it. Insulin is not a luxury. It is a matter of life and death every day for more than 7.5 million Americans with diabetes,” added the statement, which was attributed to Tracey D. Brown, chief executive officer of the association, and Dr. William T. Cefalu, chief scientific, medical, and mission officer for the association.