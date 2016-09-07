As drug resistant sexually transmitted infections become a global threat, the judicious use of antibiotics remains at the forefront of care. Share on Pinterest Many common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are caused by bacteria, and can generally be cleared up with a course of antibiotics. Most of them, anyway. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) , every year 131 million people are infected with chlamydia, 78 million with gonorrhea, and 5.6 million with syphilis. Left untreated, as they sometimes are, the infections remain contagious and can cause reproductive damage and even fetal death. Drug resistant versions of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and other bacteria are now making these common infections more difficult to treat. Read more: Get the facts on sexually transmitted diseases »

New guidelines for a new era Drug resistant forms of STDs — more medically accurate known as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) — such as gonorrhea have now become a global threat. In response, WHO officials issued new guidelines regarding how doctors should treat these common infections without increasing the risk of antibiotic resistance. "The guidelines reflect the recognition that the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance permeates all infections and ensuring that the right medications are prescribed for STIs is crucial," Amesh A. Adalja, an nfectious disease physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center told Healthline. "Study after study has shown that rising rates of resistance in many STIs were complicating treatment decisions and necessitating updating the guidelines." All forms of antibiotic resistant bacteria are responsible for infecting at least 2 million people in the United States each year. Of those infections, 23,000 are fatal, according to the latest assessments from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Emerging research shows the various ways antibiotics can evolve defenses against even the strongest antibiotics, namely through repeated exposure through nonlethal levels of the drugs. The discovery and development of new antibiotics aren't keeping pace with the rate bugs are developing resistance, so doctors and infectious disease experts are finding ways to preserve the effectiveness of current antibiotics. The CDC revised their guidelines for treating STDs last year.

Preserving current antibiotics Much of WHO’s new guidelines rely on local medical facilities and health professionals to monitor cases of resistance. In the United States, the CDC and some local and state health departments track these patterns, Adalja said. “It should be a standard of care for physicians to have local resistance rates of various bacteria readily available, and some institutions and localities have that ability,” he said. Using that data, WHO produced the following guidelines: Gonorrhea : This common STI — that can cause infection in the groin and throat — has shown resistance every time a new antibiotic is released. That means older and cheaper antibiotics don’t work, so WHO urges countries to update their national gonorrhea treatment guidelines in accordance with prevalence of resistance circulating among their population. The guidelines do not recommend one class of antibiotics, quinolones, because of widespread and high levels of resistance.

Chlamydia: The most common of all bacterial STIs. While most infected people don't have symptoms, its trademark is a burning sensation while urinating. The WHO guidelines outline nine different treatment strategies for children and adults. WHO's announcement ended with one parting thought: "When used correctly and consistently, condoms are one of the most effective methods of protection against STIs."