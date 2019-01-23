The World Health Organization says the refusal to get vaccinated threatens to disrupt progress made against deadly diseases.

You might expect the deadly Ebola virus to make the World Health Organization’s list of “Ten Threats to Global Health in 2019.”

But “vaccine hesitancy”? That one’s raising a few eyebrows.

On its website, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) define vaccine hesitancy as “the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines.”

The agency says the phenomenon threatens to reverse the progress we’ve made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases.

“I was impressed, somewhat surprised, but also gratified that vaccine hesitancy made the top ten list from the WHO,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee, told Healthline.

“It means that this is an issue that’s embedded now around the world,” he added. “We knew it was not just located here in the United States.”

The WHO announcement comes during a week in which a measles outbreak in the western United States has brought the anti-vaccination campaign into the spotlight once again.

Health officials in Clark County, Washington, have declared a public health emergency because of a “hot spot” of measles in the nearby Portland, Oregon, area.

Health officials said at least 20 of the people who contracted the disease were not vaccinated.

Schaffner says part of the problem is that vaccines have been so successful in stamping out diseases. The means people don’t see anyone suffering from these diseases and therefore don’t see the need for a vaccine.

“Before we had vaccines in the U.S., 400 to 500 people a year died due to measles and its complications,” Schaffner explained. “The current generation of parents has no personal experience. The grandmother of a newborn may not have seen measles either and has only a vague notion of what diphtheria is.”

“The more successful we are with the vaccines,” Schaffner added, “the more vaccine hesitancy we create because the diseases are eliminated.”