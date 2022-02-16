Share on Pinterest Estimates vary widely for how common the loss of taste and smell is after a coronavirus infection. Cameron Whitman/Stocksy United Many people lose their sense of taste or smell after a coronavirus infection, but scientists still aren’t certain who is most at risk.

These symptoms can also occur in people who had only mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Researchers say that based on new research, an estimated 37 percent of people had some form of taste loss after a coronavirus infection. Many people who’ve had a coronavirus infection report losing their sense of smell or taste, symptoms that can affect their quality of life for months after the initial infection. The severity of these symptoms — which can occur independently — vary from person to person, ranging from a partial to a complete loss. These symptoms can also occur in people who had only mild COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Andrew Schamess, an internal medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who has been treating patients at the medical center’s Post-COVID Recovery Program, said, “Typically, loss of taste and smell is most common in the early post-COVID period.” However, “The majority of patients have recovered taste and smell by 6 months,” he said. “Although there are some for whom the symptom persists.”

How common is loss of taste and smell? Estimates vary widely for how common the loss of taste and smell is after a coronavirus infection. One study found that 69 percent of people had changes in their sense of taste or smell immediately after a coronavirus infection, and 14 percent 3 months later. Another study found that only 17 percent of people who had a positive COVID-19 test reported changes in their sense of smell or taste. However, this increased to 26 percent among people who had COVID-19 symptoms lasting longer than 4 weeks. To get a better idea of the true rate of these kinds of symptoms, Mackenzie Hannum, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, and her colleagues reviewed 241 previous studies looking at the loss of taste after a coronavirus infection. They focused on this symptom because “there is a common notion that taste loss is not as ‘real’ as smell loss,” Hannum and co-authors wrote in the paper, which was published Feb. 16 in the journal Chemical Senses. “A lot of the focus has been on the loss of smell. And a lot of the time, questions about COVID-19 symptoms have been about the ‘loss of smell and/or taste,’” Hannum told Healthline. “But these are two completely different senses, so we need to treat them as separate symptoms.” In their research, she and her colleagues used statistical methods to combine the results from the earlier studies, in what’s known as a meta-analysis. Based on this, they estimated that 37 percent of people had some form of taste loss after a coronavirus infection. This fits with what was seen in two earlier meta-analyses, which found that taste loss occurred in 38 percent to 49 percent of people after a coronavirus infection. These two earlier meta-analyses also found that loss of the sense of smell occurred in 41 percent and 61 percent of people, respectively.

Who is most affected by loss of taste or smell? Hannum and her colleagues found that males were slightly less likely to have a loss of taste, compared with females. “Females may be more susceptible to taste loss because they are in general more sensitive than males and have more sensory capacity to lose,” the researchers wrote in the paper. Loss of taste was also more common in people ages 36 to 50, compared with younger people and older adults. The studies that Hannum and her colleagues looked at only included people between ages 18 and 65. “Why the youngest and oldest groups report less taste loss than do middle-age adults is not currently known,” they write. However, this doesn’t provide a clear picture of who is most at risk for these symptoms. “We did look a little bit at age and sex effects to see if those impact the loss of taste,” Hannum told Healthline. “But we don’t have dramatic results to suggest that maybe certain people are more at risk.” Some scientists are trying to fill in this gap by investigating the mechanisms involved in the loss of the sense of taste and smell after a coronavirus infection. One study looked at possible genetic links . Researchers identified two genes that may play a role in these symptoms. Both genes are involved in metabolizing odor molecules in the nasal passages. Another study , done in hamsters, suggests that inflammation may be behind the loss of smell in people who’ve had COVID-19. These researchers also suggest in a separate preprint study that the same mechanism may be involved in the development of long-haul COVID-19, or long COVID. So far, though, researchers are not able to identify people most at risk of losing their sense of smell or taste after a coronavirus infection.