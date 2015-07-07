The World Health Organization lacks the culture and capacity to deal with another global health crisis like the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, a task force report released today stated. Share on Pinterest An independent panel of experts on Tuesday harshly criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) for its handling of the Ebola crisis in West Africa. “At present, WHO does not have the capacity or organizational culture to deliver a full emergency public health response,” the panel wrote in the 28-page report . The experts — led by Dame Barbara Stocking, former chief executive of Oxfam — identified bureaucracy and politics as the root cause of the poorly managed response. “There seems to have been a hope that the crisis could be managed by good diplomacy rather than by scaling up emergency action,” the panel wrote. Read More: Ebola Outbreak Threatens to Trigger Spike in Measles in West Africa »

Inaction Fuels Ebola Outbreak The first cases of Ebola in the current outbreak appeared in December 2013, but the WHO did not declare a public health emergency until August 2014. By then, almost 1,000 people had died of the virus. According to the panel’s report, the WHO’s inability to react quickly, and proactively, contributed to the continued outbreak, which to date has killed more than 6,000 people . Early warnings were raised by WHO staff about the seriousness of the Ebola situation, but “either these did not reach senior leaders or senior leaders did not recognize their significance,” the report stated. The panel did, however, commend WHO for helping to fast-track the development and testing of new vaccines and experimental therapies for Ebola, although they did not fully exercise this option until August 2014. Read More: Zoloft Could Be a Treatment for Ebola »