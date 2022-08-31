Share on Pinterest Comedian Whitney Cummings is encouraging women to have candid conversations about their reproductive health, including birth control. Image provided by Annovera

Comedian Whitney Cummings is serious about birth control talk.

Cummings is encouraging women to have candid conversations about their reproductive health, including birth control.

Your doctor can help you find the best birth control to suit your medical history, lifestyle, and preferences.

Vagina is something comedian Whitney Cummings isn’t afraid to say during her standup, on her podcast, and in all aspects of her life.

“I just don’t want young girls not being able to identify a pretty important part of their body because no one would say what it is. I think more than ever we need to be pushing back against any kind of shame against women’s bodies, especially in the reproductive area because there’s so much vagueness around it,” Cummings told Healthline.

She added that many women still feel like they have to apologize for saying words like vagina, vulvar, and clit or feel compelled to replace them with an alternative word like “tulip.”

“Everyone is so afraid to talk about it. Everyone is so afraid to get in trouble. In silence, that’s where shady stuff happens, so I’m just going to yell [vagina] from the rooftop until someone pushes me off the roof,” she said.

To help spread her message, she teamed up with ANNOVERA’s “I Un-Apologize” Campaign to encourage women to have candid, direct, self-assured, and honest conversations about their reproductive health, including birth control.

“I’ve struggled my whole life to find a birth control that isn’t a full-time job,” said Cummings.

She’s not alone in her quest.

Dr. Kate White, associate professor of OB/GYN at Boston University School of Medicine and author of Your Sexual Health, said it’s normal to switch birth control methods, even multiple times, over the course of one’s life.

“What works for you at one point, may not be a good match at another time. Think of this as your ‘contraception journey,’ she told Healthline.

After years of trial and error, Cummings now uses ANNOVERA, an annual ring that women can insert into their vagina and leave for a year. It can also be removed at any time to control fertility.

“I’m at a place where I might unfreeze my eggs at some point or have a 9-month opening in my schedule, or grab a soccer player’s sperm and go for it,” Cummings said.

Using humor around serious topics comes natural to her and when it comes to sexual health, she said women always welcome her jokes, despite there being a lot of pain and frustration around the topic.

“I find that women aren’t mad when I joke in this area,” she said.

For her 2016 HBO special, “I’m Your Girlfriend,” she spent 20 minutes breaking down available birth control and how inhumane they are.

“[Like] an IUD. If you said to a man, ‘this is what we’re going to do for birth control; we’re going to take a metal rod and put it up your wiener, then leave it there for six months,’ it’s just sort of pointing out, we’re not there yet,” said Cummings.

In recent years, comedians have been hit with a lot of criticism around making jokes out of serious topics. Rather than being scared to carry on, Cummings said she is pushing back by still addressing controversial topics, but is being more mindful and challenging her craft.

“We just have to be a little more respectful. People are pushing back on racism and sexism; I think that’s fair. I think good comedians think this is an opportunity to be more creative and an opportunity to be more mindful or elevate and play at the top of our intelligence,” she said.

While there are people who use comedy to degrade, insult and harm others, she said they can’t be allowed to silence comedians who want to use humor as a positive tool.

“When we say the things we’re not supposed to say, jokes have a very kind of cathartic feel…it’s medicine, it’s healing, it’s fun,” said Cummings. “When I sit around with my girlfriends and we’re talking about birth control, we’re dying laughing.”