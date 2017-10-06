More higher income and white seniors report they are in good health. However, African-American, Latino, and lower-income seniors don’t show the same gains.

Medicare may have survived the budget cuts included in congressional Republicans’ plans to repeal Obamacare.

However, even at current funding levels, there’s only so much it can do for the health of older Americans, new research shows.

The number of Americans 65 and older who report being in good health is growing, but that progress is limited to certain demographics.

And the health disparities between those demographics is growing.

Overall, 48 percent of seniors reported being in good health in 2014 compared to 42 percent in 2000.

But those gains were mostly in the wealthiest, highest educated, and white demographics.

Some other demographics — including African-Americans, Latinos, and those with less than a high school education — saw a decrease in average self-reported health status since 2000.

Those are the findings of a recent study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Matthew Davis, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and the study’s lead author, said he was surprised to see the “widening of disparities in good health over the 15-year time period despite health insurance coverage.”