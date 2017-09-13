Researchers say there may be a connection between abnormalities in the brain’s white matter and the severity of symptoms in autism and ADHD. Share on Pinterest There may be a link between white matter in the brain and autism. Researchers at the New York University (NYU) School of Medicine have found a consistent connection between structural abnormalities in the brain’s white matter with the severity of symptoms in people with autism. The study was published earlier this month in JAMA Psychiatry. Researchers say these findings hold true in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as well as, to some degree, in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who have autistic traits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , one in 68 children has some degree of ASD. The American Psychiatric Association estimates that 1 in 20 children have ADHD.

The dimensional approach The study adds to the understanding of what the brain’s makeup can tell us about ASD and ADHD. While the researchers hope to provide clinicians and researchers with further insights, the senior author of the study cautions that there’s still work to be done in understanding these tricky conditions. “It’s been quite recently accepted that many kids with an autism diagnosis may have behavioral symptoms similar to ADHD,” Dr. Adriana Di Martino, the study’s senior author and an associate professor in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU School of Medicine, told Healthline. “It’s less recognized, and it’s only starting to emerge now, that children with ADHD may have qualitative impairments similar to autism,” she added. “There’s been a movement initiated by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) stressing the importance of dimensional approaches. It’s called the RDoC, the Research Domain Criteria, which emphasizes the importance of looking at dimensions, whether they’re psychopathological markers or symptoms or cognitive traits, that track across diagnoses.” Simply put, this dimensional approach places a strong emphasis on understanding the shades of gray, rather than the black and white, of a diagnosis. RDoC looks at the degree to which a person shows traits, and seeks to understand how related psychological characteristics present themselves in people with these conditions. Researchers in the NYU study examined white matter nerve bundles in the brain, finding a strong link between structural issues in the white matter and symptom severity. This was most apparent in the corpus callosum, the region that connects and enables communication between the left and right cerebral hemispheres of the brain. In all, the brains of 174 children were examined. Of them, 69 had a diagnosis of ASD, 55 had an ADHD diagnosis, and 50 were developing typically.