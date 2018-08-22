Researchers say “invisible symptoms” that aren’t necessarily associated with multiple sclerosis can actually be affecting quality of life the most.

The symptoms commonly associated with multiple sclerosis-related disabilities are not necessarily the ones causing the most problems.

Researchers in Switzerland recently took a thorough look at which symptoms people with multiple sclerosis (MS) complain about the most and concluded that “invisible symptoms” can have a big impact on quality of life.

They also found that the type of MS and course of the disease play a role in how different symptoms affect quality of life.

The research looked at 855 people in the Swiss Multiple Sclerosis Registry. Of them, 611 patients had relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS) and 244 had progressive MS (PMS).

The registry is funded by the Swiss Multiple Sclerosis Society and operated by the University of Zurich. This new study was one of the first projects using this registry database.

The paper concluded that patients with RRMS reported gait and balance problems along with depression and fatigue as major factors affecting quality of life.

Those living with PMS reported paralysis, spasticity, weakness, and pain as those most affecting quality of life.

And while some symptoms may occur more frequently, it’s the other, less frequent symptoms that may cause more problems.

“We wanted to put the focus back on things that are often disregarded,” Laura Barin, a first author of the study and a doctoral student at the University of Zurich, told Healthline.